Baltimore @ Miami

Current Records: Baltimore 6-2; Miami 2-7

The Miami Dolphins will play host again and welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Hard Rock Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday. The Dolphins are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, winning 17-9. The Miami offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from WR Mack Hollins and RB Myles Gaskin.

Miami's defense was a presence, as it got past Houston's offensive line to sack QB Tyrod Taylor five times for a total loss of 41 yards. Leading the way was DE Emmanuel Ogbah and his 2.5 sacks. Ogbah now has five sacks this year.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Baltimore ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 34-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The victory came about even with the Ravens handicapping themselves with 147 penalty yards. Their QB Lamar Jackson did his thing and passed for three TDs and 266 yards on 41 attempts in addition to picking up 120 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 134.70.

The Dolphins are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Miami to 2-7 and the Ravens to 6-2. Giving up five turnovers, Miami had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Baltimore can exploit that vulnerability.

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

The Ravens are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Baltimore have won three out of their last four games against Miami.