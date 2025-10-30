After missing the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, Lamar Jackson is back as the Ravens visit the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

Jackson's return comes not a moment to soon for Baltimore, which entered the season as Super Bowl favorites but sit just 2-5 this season. Jackson leads the NFL with a 130.5 passer rating, and his 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio ranks fourth league-wide. In the three games he missed, the Cooper Rush- and Tyler Huntley-led offense had just one touchdown pass and the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL. Jackson not only should provide a boost through the air, but his running ability could open up lanes for Derrick Henry, who has improved over the past two games after a tough stretch from Weeks 2-6.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, come in at 2-6, but they, like the Ravens, are coming off a Week 8 win. Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in Miami's surprising 34-10 romp over the Falcons, and the rush defense had its best performance of the year, limiting Bijan Robinson to just 48 yards from scrimmage. His previous season low was 92. Miami will be looking for a repeat performance against Jackson and Henry.

Here's how to watch tonight's action, and be sure to scroll down to follow along with our live coverage as well!

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens live