Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Dolphins vs. Ravens live updates: Lamar Jackson makes return to face Tua Tagovailoa in Miami

Two AFC teams that have disappointed this season battle on 'Thursday Night Football'

By
1 min read

After missing the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, Lamar Jackson is back as the Ravens visit the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

Jackson's return comes not a moment to soon for Baltimore, which entered the season as Super Bowl favorites but sit just 2-5 this season. Jackson leads the NFL with a 130.5 passer rating, and his 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio ranks fourth league-wide. In the three games he missed, the Cooper Rush- and Tyler Huntley-led offense had just one touchdown pass and the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL. Jackson not only should provide a boost through the air, but his running ability could open up lanes for Derrick Henry, who has improved over the past two games after a tough stretch from Weeks 2-6.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, come in at 2-6, but they, like the Ravens, are coming off a Week 8 win. Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in Miami's surprising 34-10 romp over the Falcons, and the rush defense had its best performance of the year, limiting Bijan Robinson to just 48 yards from scrimmage. His previous season low was 92. Miami will be looking for a repeat performance against Jackson and Henry.

Here's how to watch tonight's action, and be sure to scroll down to follow along with our live coverage as well!

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens live

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 30 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Stream: Amazon Prime
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Ravens -10.5; O/U 50.5 (via FanDuel)
Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lamar Jackson looking for history against Dolphins

In 2019 -- Lamar Jackson's first year as the full-time starter -- he threw for five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the season opener against the Dolphins, setting the tone for an MVP-winning season.

In 2023, Jackson threw for five touchdowns and zero interceptions in Week 17 against the Dolphins, capping his second MVP season.

No player has ever had three games of five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions against a single team. Jackson would love to become the first, but he'll happily take a win of any sort tonight, too.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could break this unusual NFL record if he torches Dolphins on Thursday night
John Breech
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could break this unusual NFL record if he torches Dolphins on Thursday night
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins inactives: All four questionable players will play

The Dolphins had already ruled out tight end Julian Hill, and safety Ashtyn Davis was doubtful and will not play, but all four players listed as questionable -- edge rusher Bradley Chubb, wide receiver Dee Eskridge, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu -- are active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens inactives: No surprises

The Ravens are as healthy as they've been in weeks, and that's reflected in their straightforward inactives list. Lamar Jackson is back most notably, and Baltimore had everyone as a "full" participant in practice Wednesday.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Top Landing Spots for Trey Hendrickson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Top Landing Spots for Saints Wide Receivers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Midseason NFL Awards: Most Valuable Player

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Midseason NFL Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Midseason NFL Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Midseason NFL Awards: Coach of the Year

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Josh Allen Owns Patrick Mahomes In Regular Season (4-1)

  • Image thumbnail
    6:24

    Which QB Is Better, Josh Allen Or Patrick Mahomes

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Week 9 TNF: 5 Reasons Why the Ravens Will Win the AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Week 9 TNF: Tua Tagovailoa Coming Off 4 TD Game vs Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Week 9 TNF: Which Team is Under More Pressure?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Lamar Returning Home To South Florida To Face The Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Have Tua And The Dolphins Turned The Tide On Offense?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    A Healthier Ravens Defense Showing Improvement

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Does Lamar Jackson Being Back Mean The Ravens Are Back?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Trades The Colts Should Make Before Deadline: Trey Hendrickson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Trades The Colts Should Make Before Deadline: Chris Olave

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Trades The Colts Should Make Before Deadline: Jaelan Phillips

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Jordan Love, NFL MVP Front Runner or Contender?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Fantasy Football Week 9: Jamey's Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Oklahoma-Tennessee Meet In Possible CFP Elimination Game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule Signs 2-Year Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    BREAKING: Nationals Hiring Blake Butera as Manager

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Lakers celebrate Reeves' buzzer-beater vs. Timberwolves | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Outlook for Ravens on TNF at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Game 6 Lookahead: How Blue Jays Should Approach Facing Yamamoto

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Patriots Make Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline

See All NFL Videos