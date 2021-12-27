A pair of 7-7 teams fighting for their playoff lives will meet up on Monday Night Football in Week 16. The New Orleans Saints, winners of two straight, will host the Miami Dolphins, who have won six in a row, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Rookie quarterback Ian Book will make his NFL debut for New Orleans, which will rely on Alvin Kamara and a strong defense to take some pressure off Book. But a rookie signal caller always attracts interest from bettors who will be looking to get the upper hand on NFL player props for Monday Night Football.

On the other side, Tua Tagovailoa is quietly leading the league in completion percentage ahead of Dolphins vs. Saints. Caesars Sportsbook has set the bar at 1.5 touchdowns (-135/+105) for his prop bets as Tagovailoa is facing off against a New Orleans defense that hasn't allowed a touchdown since Dec. 2. Which side should you lean towards, and what other prop odds should you pay close attention to on Monday Night Football? Before making any NFL prop bets for Saints vs. Dolphins, you need to see the Monday Night Football prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

After simulating Dolphins vs. Saints 10,000 times, the model predicts that Kamara goes over 84.5 rushing + receiving yards at -110 odds. With an average of 66.8 rushing yards per game and 34.8 receiving yards per contest, Kamara is averaging 101.6 rushing + receiving yards per game this season. He is just one of eight players averaging at least 100 yards from scrimmage per game.

With Book under center, the Saints will likely utilize a conservative game plan in which Kamara is heavily featured, both as a runner and a receiver. Using a more balanced offense, Kamara has already eclipsed that 84.5 yardage threshold in seven of the 10 games he's played this year, so he should have no trouble reaching it with the offense even more slanted his way. The Dolphins are allowing over 100 rushing yards per game and the Saints are projected to easily surpass that total with Kamara getting the bulk of yards.

The five-time Pro Bowl RB is also projected to lead the Saints in total receptions with Book often checking down to him. With 71 yards on the ground and another 25 through the air, Kamara is projected to have 96 rushing + receiving yards on Monday Night Football.

SportsLine's NFL model also says Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker goes over 47.5 total receiving yards at -115 odds. Parker has eclipsed that total in four straight games, including posting a 4-68-1 stat line last week vs. the Jets. He is averaging 65.3 receiving yards per game this year and has had over 47.5 yards in five of his seven games played.

While New Orleans boasts a top five run defense, it ranks just 18th against the pass. The Saints have allowed 21 different wide receivers alone to post at least 48 receiving yards against them this year, or an average of 1.5 receivers per game. That includes Chris Godwin last week, who did so on just 16 snaps before suffering a season-ending injury. With New Orleans expected to be without many defensive starters including Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins (COVID-19 list), the model has Parker with 56 receiving yards on average.

