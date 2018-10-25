Dolphins vs. Texans odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks and predictions from dialed-in expert who's 10-1 on Houston, Miami games

Having suddenly rediscovered their ground game, the Texans aim for their fifth straight victory against the visiting Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET for the first game of Week 8. Houston rushed for 141 yards while dismantling Jacksonville last week, led by Lamar Miller's season-high 100. That took pressure off quarterback Deshaun Watson, who responded with his first turnover-free game this season. Houston is favored by 7.5 after the line opened at a touchdown, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Texans vs. Dolphins odds. Before setting your Texans vs. Dolphins picks, you need to see which team SportsLine's Larry Hartstein is backing.

The last time he released a pick on either of these teams, he confidently stated that Houston would not cover 10 points against the lowly Bills in Week 5. The result: Buffalo led by three with two minutes left, falling 20-13 for another easy cash.

Moreover, Hartstein is 25-11 on all NFL picks this season, a sterling 69 percent cash rate that has enabled his followers to net nearly $1,300. Now, Hartstein has analyzed Texans vs. Dolphins from every possible angle. He's sharing his strong against-the-spread pick only over at SportsLine.

Hartstein knows the Texans will try to pound Miami with Miller and Alfred Blue after the Dolphins' defense collapsed last Sunday against Detroit, giving up 248 rushing yards in a 32-21 home loss. Houston coach Bill O'Brien loves to run the ball and play defense, and his team is finally jelling.

Over the last three games, Houston has given up total 36 points (12 per game). No one could block outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus in the 20-7 win in Jacksonville, either. He forced two fumbles and racked up a sack, a tackle for loss, a QB hit and four tackles.

But just because the Texans are hot doesn't mean they'll cover a big spread against the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football."

Houston is 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games and the Texans typically disappoint whenever people start believing in them. Osweiler, for his part, is playing career-best football, completing 67.5 percent of his passes with six touchdowns against two interceptions since replacing Tannehill (shoulder) in Week 4.

While Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin) won't play, Danny Amendola (14 catches, 143 yards, one touchdown the past two weeks) has stepped up and running back Kenyan Drake (4.9 yards per carry, three touchdowns) continues to excel without fanfare. Miami beat the only other AFC South team it has faced, the Titans, in Week 1, and started the season off with three straight wins.

We can tell you Hartstein is leaning over, but his much stronger play is against the spread.

So which side of the spread should you back for Dolphins vs. Texans? And what huge personnel mismatch makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the seasoned expert who's on 10-1 heater on Dolphins and Texans' pointspread picks, and find out.