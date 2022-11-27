Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will try to stay hot coming out of their bye week when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Dolphins entered their Week 11 bye at 7-3 with a four-game winning streak and will try to make it five straight with a home win over the Texans. Houston continues to struggle and has yet to find its second victory of the season. Now, the Texans have unknowns heading into Week 12 as Kyle Allen takes over under center into place of Davis Mills. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 14-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 47. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Texans vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Texans date: Sunday, Nov. 27

Dolphins vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Week 12 NFL picks for Texans vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Texans, the model is picking Houston to cover the spread. This doesn't mean the model thinks the Texans are going to beat the Dolphins, but it says Miami won't win by 14 points. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense are rolling, while the Texans' offense averaged just 2.7 yards per play in a 27-10 home loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out for Week 12 with a hamstring injury, so Miami's offense should have an extra advantage.

Houston is turning to Allen over Mills, so the Dolphins' defense will generate as many turnovers as possible. That being said, the Texans should be able to keep the Dolphins from winning by two touchdowns.

