Two AFC squads looking to make a playoff push face off in NFL Week 15 as C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (8-5) host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (6-7) on CBS. The Texans are coming out of their bye week with a strong hold on the AFC South. Houston has the opportunity to both clinch the division and secure a playoff berth over the weekend. First, the Texans must get past a Dolphins team that has shaken off its early-season woes and won four of its last five games.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Dolphins odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Sunday's game will be on CBS.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Texans

Texans vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Texans vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Texans vs. Dolphins, the model is backing Houston to cover the spread. The Dolphins' offense may be one of the most dominant in the league when Tagovailoa is healthy under center, but the defense still allows teams to stay in games. Miami has allowed 105.6 average rushing yards per game this season and must find a way to contain Joe Mixon, who has 67 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns in three career games against the Dolphins.

The Week 14 bye week has also given Stroud and company a chance to regroup after two lackluster games, which could be why the model has the Texans covering the spread in over 60% of simulations.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games.