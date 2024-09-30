Mason Rudolph is still in at quarterback. Will Levis on the sideline wearing his helmet.
Dolphins vs. Titans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, injuries, highlights, where to watch 'MNF'
Miami hosts Tennessee in a battle of struggling teams
Two AFC teams desperate for a win are facing off in Miami this Monday night, as the Dolphins and Tennessee Titans have kicked off. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 2, and instead of Skylar Thompson under center, it will be former Raven Tyler Huntley. He faces a defense that gave up 30 points last week to the Jordan Love-less Green Bay Packers, and will also be without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons due to an elbow injury.
These two teams faced off in prime time last year, with the Titans upsetting the Dolphins, 28-27, as 13.5-point underdogs. It was the largest upset based on spread in the NFL in 2023. Will Levis will need to take care of the football if he wants to win his second straight vs. Miami. He has turned the ball over eight times in three contests, which is a main reason why Tennessee is sitting at 0-3.
As for the Dolphins, head coach Mike McDaniel will want to get Tyreek Hill more involved on offense. The Dolphins are now 1-5 without Tagovailoa in the starting lineup, and Hill has yet to catch a touchdown in those six contests. He's also averaging just 68.5 receiving yards per game with quarterbacks not named Tagovailoa, down from the 107.0 he averages per game with Tagovailoa.
Will the Dolphins find the win column with their third quarterback of the season, or are the Titans poised for another upset win in Magic City? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.
Where to watch
Date: Monday, Sep. 30 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Dolphins -2.5, O/U 37 (Odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus)
Dolphins get on the board with 3
Huntley orchestrated the best drive of his young Dolphins career, as he took Miami's offense 44 yards down the field on 10 plays before the drive stalled out at the Titans' 26-yard line. Jason Sanders was good from 44 yards out.
The play of the drive came on third-and-11, when Huntley took off for a gain of 12 yards up the left side of the field.
Titans 6, Dolphins 3 ... 4:13 remaining in the second quarter
Titans hit another FG
Two Mason Rudolph drives, two field goals. This time, Tennessee goes 19 yards on eight plays, and Folk hits a 52-yarder. It appeared Tony Pollard had broken off a 27-yard run down to the goal line, but Lloyd Cushenberry was called for holding.
6-0 TEN, 8:20 remaining in the second quarter
Titans defense stands up Tyreek Hill on fourth-and-1
Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Titans' 46-yard line, Miami kept its offense on the field. Mike McDaniel called for a Tyreek Hill jet sweep, but the Titans defense was prepared for it, and Quandre Diggs made a heck of a play to tackle him for a loss.
Titans strike first with 53-yard FG
With Rudolph at QB, the Titans went 21 yards on nine plays, and Nick Folk converted on a 53-yard field goal. Our first points of the night.
Rudolph completed all three of his passing attempts for 13 yards, and definitely looked solid. Does Brian Callahan continue to roll with him at QB? The fans are probably hoping so.
Will Levis is questionable to return, according to the ESPN broadcast.
Mason Rudolph replaces the injured Will Levis
Levis injured his throwing shoulder while diving for a first down on the previous possession, and Mason Rudolph has replaced him under center after the Dolphins went three-and-out.
Levis is currently being checked out in the blue medical tent.
Tyreek Hill drops backwards pass, Titans recover
We are trading turnovers in Miami. Four plays after the Levis INT, Huntley attempted a backwards pass to Tyreek Hill -- who DROPPED it.
The loose ball was recovered by Arden Key, so Tennessee takes over at its own 36-yard line.
Will Levis throws INT on Titans' first possession
No NFL player has turned the ball over more than Will Levis, so naturally the Titans QB started off "Monday Night Football" with an INT to a defensive lineman -- who used his legs to secure possession!
Tennessee picked up 29 yards on seven plays before the INT.
Did you know the Dolphins are the only NFL team that has not led with time on the clock this season? They needed a walk-off field goal in Week 1. We'll see if Tyler Huntley can spark this offense.
He is 3-6 as a starter, and has averaged 154.3 passing yards per game with five touchdowns and six interceptions in those nine starts. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 as an alternate after stepping in for the injured Lamar Jackson and helping Baltimore make the playoffs.
Titans inactives
The big news is Tennessee will be without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. More attention will be given to rookie T'Vondre Sweat in the middle.
Dolphins inactives
LB David Long Jr. won't get his revenge game, while Raheem Mostert misses another game.
