The Miami Dolphins will try to stay on track for the AFC's top playoff seed when they host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins lead the AFC East by three games over the Buffalo Bills, their largest division lead since 1984. They haven't won the division since 2008, but the offense has been lighting up the league and Miami is coming off a 45-15 victory against the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Titans (4-8) lost 31-28 in overtime to the Colts last week and enter MNF last in the AFC South standings.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Dolphins vs. Titans odds list Miami as a 14-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Titans vs. Dolphins picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight up the last three weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Titans vs. Dolphins 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Titans:

Dolphins vs. Titans spread: Miami -14

Dolphins vs. Titans over/under: 47 points

Dolphins vs. Titans money line: Tennessee +563, Miami +817

TEN: Titans are 15-11-1 ATS as underdogs the past three seasons

MIA: Dolphins are 10-5 ATS as home favorites the past three seasons

Dolphins vs. Titans live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami is 8-4 against the spread this season and has dominated inferior teams. The Dolphins are 8-0 straight-up and 7-1 against the spread versus teams under .500. They piled up 406 yards in last week's victory, with receiver Tyreek Hill posting 60- and 76-yard touchdown receptions in the rout. He had 157 yards on just five catches and is on pace to be the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history. De'Von Achane had 103 total yards and is averaging 9.5 per carry in his six games played.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has 3,420 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes for the NFL's top offense. The Dolphins lead the NFL in passing yards (285 per game) and are second in rushing (143). The defense also is one of the NFL's top-10 units against the pass (204) and run (97) and has yielded 15 points or fewer in three straight games. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has made a major impact since his return from injury, posting three interceptions in five games.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread this season and is coming off a strong outing against the Colts. The Titans had a 17-7 lead, but a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a lost fumble on a punt return, and a missed extra point cost them a chance at victory in regulation. Rookie quarterback Will Levis threw for 224 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee rushed for 177 yards. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 102, while backup Tyjae Spears had 75 on 16 carries and DeAndre Hopkins had 75 receiving yards.

Levis, picked 33rd in April's draft out of Kentucky, has thrown for 1,266 yards and seven touchdowns in six games. He has weapons in Hopkins (774 yards, 15.5 per catch) and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (313 yards). Okonkwo, a fourth-round pick out of Maryland last year, had 75 yards on just three catches last week. The Tennessee defense can get after the passer, led by Denico Autry (nine sacks) and Harold Landry (5.5).

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 49 combined points.

