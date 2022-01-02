The Tennessee Titans will host the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal AFC clash on Sunday. The Titans (10-5) sit atop the AFC South heading into Sunday's showdown, while Miami (8-7) holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. These two teams last met in 2018, with Miami walking away with a 27-20 victory. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Titans as three-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Titans

Dolphins vs. Titans date: Sunday, January 2

Dolphins vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Titans live stream: Paramount+

Week 17 NFL picks for Titans vs. Dolphins

Before you tune in to Sunday's Dolphins vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,100 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021 season on an incredible 134-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Titans vs. Dolphins, the model predicts Tennessee covers the spread on its home turf. The Titans have been hard to beat at Nissan Stadium, winning six of their last seven games at home. Tennessee is coming off an impressive 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at home last Thursday, a game in which wide receiver AJ Brown put on a show.

The Ole Miss product secured 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco, and he's expected to relied on heavily again on Sunday against the Dolphins. That's because Brown has recorded over 130 receiving yards in three of his last six games.

Plus, Tennessee's strength on defense matches up well with the Dolphins. The Titans are giving up just 86.7 rushing yards per game this season, the second-best mark in the NFL. Miami is averaging just 86.6 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 30th. SportsLine's model is predicting the Dolphins will finish with just 70 rushing yards on Sunday, which helps the Titans cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

