The Tennessee Titans will face the Miami Dolphins in an AFC matchup as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Both teams have struggled to open the season and are desperate for a win. The Titans (0-3), who dropped a 30-14 decision to the Green Bay Packers last week, are looking to build off of last year's 6-11 record and last-place finish in the AFC South. The Dolphins (1-2), who fell 24-3 at Seattle, are still hoping to challenge for the AFC East crown after finishing second at 11-6 a year ago.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Dolphins odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Dolphins vs. Titans picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Titans vs. Dolphins and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money-line and over/under for Dolphins vs. Titans:

Dolphins vs. Titans spread: Miami -2.5

Dolphins vs. Titans over/under: 37 points

Dolphins vs. Titans money line: Miami -143, Tennessee +121

TEN: Titans have hit the first-half money line in 13 of their last 20 games (+9.55 units)

MIA: Dolphins have hit the first-half game total over in 13 of their last 20 games (+6.30 units)

Dolphins vs. Titans picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Dolphins

Running back De'Von Achane led Miami with 58 yards from scrimmage last week. He has 100-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in two of three games this season. Achane will look for his fourth game in a row at home with a touchdown. In the last meeting with Tennessee, he had 71 scrimmage yards and five receptions. He led all running backs with 17 catches and 173 receiving yards entering Week 4.

Running back Raheem Mostert, who is listed as questionable with a chest injury, has five touchdowns in his past four games at home. In the last meeting against the Titans, he rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns. He has 100-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games in primetime, with two or more touchdowns in two of his past three games. For his career, he has played in 81 games, rushing for 3,522 yards and 32 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Titans

Quarterback Will Levis is hoping to cut down on his interception total and power Tennessee to its first win. He is coming off an up-and-down performance against Green Bay, completing 26 of 34 passes (76.5%) for 260 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. For the season, he has completed 64 of 94 passes (68.1%) for 579 yards and four touchdowns. He has been picked off five times, however, and has a 76.5 rating. He has ran the ball well, carrying 11 times for 86 yards (7.8 average), including a long run of 21 yards.

Running back Tony Pollard has been a versatile weapon for the Titans. He leads the team with 39 carries for 158 yards (4.1 average) and one touchdown, including one explosive play of 26 yards. He also has the most receptions with 11 for 67 yards (6.1 average), including a long of 22 yards. The sixth-year veteran, who played his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, has played in 82 career games, carrying 801 times for 3,779 yards (4.7 average) and 24 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Titans vs. Dolphins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 40 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the NFL model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Titans vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Dolphins spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.