Another week, another hurt Miami Dolphins quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater has come in to play quarterback for Miami after rookie Skylar Thompson hurt his thumb after hitting it on a Vikings player's helmet in the second quarter of Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. He is questionable to return. Thompson went into the locker room with a trainer, leaving Bridgewater to lead the offense.

Thompson came out of the locker room with the team after halftime with his thumb wrapped. The extent of the injury is not yet known. Bridgewater remains in the game to start the third quarter.

Bridgewater has played in three games so far this season and was the backup heading into the game, with Thompson as the starter.

This season, Bridgewater has 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Before exiting to the locker room, Thompson went 7 of 13 with 89 yards. Last week against the Jets, Thompson went 19 for 33 for 166 yards and one interception after filling in for Bridgewater, who left after one play due to concussion protocols.

This is the fourth straight week a Dolphins quarterback has been injured. Starter Tua Tagovailoa, who got dinged up in Week 3 and then suffered a head injury in Week 4, cleared concussion protocol, but is not dressed for the game. He is expected to make his start next week.

Thompson was off to a solid start in the game, showing improvement from last week. He was demonstrating mobility and making completions into traffic.