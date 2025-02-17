Fresh off the regular-season finale, Tyreek Hill sent shockwaves throughout the Miami Dolphins organization, with the star receiver saying he was "out" and effectively putting his future with the club in question. Hill has since walked those comments back, explaining that it merely came out of the frustrations of missing the postseason. He also reaffirmed his commitment to sticking with the Dolphins going forward.

While things have simmered between Hill and the Dolphins, his season-ending comments did seem to rub some in the locker room the wrong way in the moment. Speaking to CBS Sports' "Pushing the Pile" podcast, fellow Dolphins wideout Braxton Berrios, who joined the show courtesy of IRCODE during Super Bowl week, was asked about his reaction to hearing what Hill said.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 123 REC 81 REC YDs 959 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

"I think it's tough," Berrios said. "Of course, the season ended right there. You're frustrated, and a lot of different things happen. You're not happy with anything. He [Hill] obviously kind of walked back and apologized for the things he said. It was out of competitive spirit, but you hate that as his teammate, right? Because you just went to war since late July and the first minute after those things get said. The good thing is we've been with him, we know him, and again he walked it back, so we took it for what it is and kind of pushed it past."

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, echoed that Hill was merely venting from the frustrations of missing the postseason but also revealed that the receiver had also been battling a serious wrist injury for the bulk of the year. Despite gutting that out and playing all 17 games, the Dolphins fell short of breaking into the playoffs, serving as the genesis of Hill's demeanor at the end of the season.

Hill joined the Dolphins in 2022 and recently reiterated that he wants to remain with the organization because he believes they "are really building something special in Miami."