The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets combined to make NFL history on Sunday. During Miami's win over New York, not only did the Dolphins keep their faint playoff hopes alive with their overtime win, but the two teams ended up giving us a final score that's never been seen before in NFL history.

The Dolphins sent the game to overtime when Jason Sanders hit a 52-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to tie things up at 26. Miami then won the toss in overtime and decided to take the ball, which ended up being a good decision, because it was able to march 70 yards down the field to score the game-winning touchdown.

The 10-yard scoring throw from Tua Tagovailoa to Jonnu Smith was a big one because it gave us a scorigami: The 32-26 final marked the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended with that exact score.

As you can see above, it's the 1,089th unique final score in NFL history.

If this had been a playoff game, the Dolphins would have had to attempt an extra point in overtime, and in that case, it would NOT have been a scorigami because 33-26 has happened before. However, under the NFL's overtime rules for a regular-season game, if a team scores a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime, then the game is over and there's no extra point attempt.

Tua Tagovailoa was nearly perfect in overtime, going 6 of 7 for 67 yards and a touchdown. Overall, Tua threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers also had a big game: With 339 yards, the Jets QB hit the 300-yard mark for the first time since December 2021.

As for the unique final score, there have been five scorigamis this season, and the Jets have actually been involved in two of them. They also had the first scorigami of the year back in Week 1 during a 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

As for the Dolphins, this was their fourth scorigami since the start of the 2023 season, but their first one of 2024.

With just five scorigamis through 14 weeks, it's becoming unlikely that we're going to see the 2024 season surpass the total from 2023 when there were nine scorigamis.