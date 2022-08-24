While most teams across the NFL are focused on trimming down their rosters before the start of the regular season, the Miami Dolphins are still keeping their eyes peeled for talent on the open market, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The club is working out veteran pass rusher Trey Flowers, according to the NFL Network.

Flowers was released by the Lions back in March after spending the previous three seasons in Detroit. Before inking a five-year, $90 million deal to head to the Motor City, the now 29-year-old spent the early stages of his career in New England with the Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. There, he developed into one of the franchise's key pieces to two Super Bowl titles and was named to the Patriots All-2010s Team.

His career highlight is arguably sacking former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, which helped spark New England's infamous 25-point comeback.

More recently, injuries have put a damper on Flowers' career, and has played just 14 games over the last two seasons. In seven games played last year, Flowers totaled 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

If healthy, a reset in Miami would not only give him an opportunity to get his career back on track, but he'd also be a depth piece for a Dolphins defense that provides solid upside. After an offseason where the Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill and signed several free agents including tackler Terron Armstead, the club is clearly trying to contend in 2022 and Flowers could be a piece defensively that helps in that endeavor.

Currently, Miami's outside linebacker group consists of Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram, Brennan Scarlett, Andrew Van Ginkel, and rookies Ben Stille and Cameron Goode.