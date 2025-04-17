The Miami Dolphins aren't looking to trade away Tyreek Hill right now but that doesn't mean they won't consider it if a team comes along and makes a blockbuster offer.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier met with the media this week and one thing he was asked about was whether the team might look into trading Hill. Grier could have slammed the door shut on trade rumors by offering a hard "No," but he didn't quite say that.

"That is not anything that we're pursuing," Grier said of trading Hill, via a team transcript. "Like I said, who knows?"

He also left the door slightly open for a trade by pointing out that Miami would listen if a team came along and made a substantial offer. The Dolphins general manager then revealed what kind of offer it would take for his team to consider the possibility of making a deal.

"If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, then we'd consider it," Grier said. "But as of right now, that's not anything we're pursuing."

So there you go. If any team wants to offer two first-round picks for Hill, then the Dolphins will listen. This was an extremely honest answer by Grier. The fact of the matter is that almost any non-quarterback in the NFL would be available in a trade right now if a team came along and offered two first-round picks, and that includes Hill.

The Dolphins are in the process of trying to deal away one former All-Pro (Jalen Ramsey) but it sounds like they're going to hold on to Hill for now.

One reason Grier was asked about Hill's status is because there's been a lot of speculation this offseason about whether the Dolphins would trade their star receiver and that mostly started after Hill said he wanted out of Miami following the team's 2024 regular-season finale.

"There's a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career," Hill told reporters after Miami fell to 8-9 on the year. "I just gotta do what's best for me and my family, whether that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm finna open that door for myself. ... I'm out, bro."

Hill has since backtracked on those comments but he's also fueled the fire with his actions on social media.

What you should take away from all of this is that the Dolphins aren't currently planning to trade Hill, but this is the NFL where plans change all the time, so no one should be too shocked if Hill does eventually get dealt.