The health of Tua Tagovailoa is arguably the biggest Dolphins storyline of the 2023 NFL season. But the quarterback will be without his top blocker when Miami visits the Chargers on Sunday, with left tackle Terron Armstead ruled out, according to NFL Media.

Armstead hasn't practiced in almost a month while battling ankle, back and knee injuries. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this week that Armstead has a history of playing despite missing practice, but the veteran ultimately won't suit up.

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 117 REC 75 REC YDs 1356 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

On the bright side for Miami, star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was upgraded from a limited to full practice participant between Tuesday and Wednesday, putting him on track to suit up after weeks of battling an oblique injury. He figures to remain a high-volume target for Tagovailoa opposite All-Pro speedster Tyreek Hill.

Rookie running back De'Von Achane, who suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason, was also a full participant at Wednesday's practice. That means he'll likely be good to go for Week 1, offering change-of-pace value alongside starter Raheem Mostert.