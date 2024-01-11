Bad luck would be better than the luck the Miami Dolphins have had this season when it comes to injuries. However, they might be getting a pair of key players back for their Super Wild Card Weekend showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) practiced Thursday and listed as questionable after both sat out Week 18.

Safeties Jevon Holland (knees) and DeShon Elliott (calf) are also questionable. However, Miami won't have cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) for Saturday night's game as expected.

The absence of Waddle and Mostert would be considerable. The Dolphins managed to score just 14 points with both players inactive for last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, which dropped Miami into the No. 6 seed.

Waddle caught 74 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns this season despite missing three games. Mostert was named to the Pro Bowl this season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring a franchise-record 21 touchdowns, including 18 on the ground.

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 104 REC 72 REC YDs 1014 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Raheem Mostert MIA • RB • #31 Att 209 Yds 1012 TD 18 FL 1 View Profile

If Waddle and Mostert can't go, the onus of Miami's offense will rest further on De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill. The rookie running back averaged a whopping 7.8 yards per carry during the regular season. Hill was named to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl this season after leading the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches.

Miami will face a Kansas City defense that finished No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed during the regular season. The strength of the Chiefs' defense has been a pass rush that has sacked opposing quarterbacks 57 times during the regular season. Chris Jones and George Karlaftis III tied for the team lead with 10.5 sacks apiece.