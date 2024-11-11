The Miami Dolphins' most important weapon in Tyreek Hill will be active for the Week 10 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams despite a wrist injury, according to ESPN. Lisa Salters reports that Hill has a torn ligament in his wrist, but he's going to play through the pain.

Hill was officially listed as questionable to play on "Monday Night Football" after missing practice on both Friday and Saturday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Saturday that Hill will play "if his body lets him," via ESPN, as Hills' wrist injury was "heating up," so the team wanted to "let it cool down."

Hill has caught 34 passes for 446 yards and just one touchdown in eight games played this season, but has caught 10 passes for 152 yards since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the starting lineup in Week 9. With Tagovailoa, Hill is averaging 106.5 receiving yards per game. Without him, just 55.3 receiving yards per game.

Miami has now lost three straight games, and is quickly falling out of the playoff race at 2-6. Having Hill in the lineup gives the Dolphins their best chance at getting back on track.