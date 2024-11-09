The Miami Dolphins' most important weapon may be in danger of missing their Week 10 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams, as star wideout Tyreek Hill is working through a wrist injury that caused him to miss practice this week.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Saturday that Hill will play on Monday night "if his body lets him," via ESPN, as Hills' wrist injury was "heating up," so the team wanted to "let it cool down."

Hill wasn't listed on the Dolphins' injury report Thursday, but popped up on the report Friday with the wrist injury. He did not participate in Friday's practice session.

Hill has caught 34 passes for 446 yards and just one touchdown in eight games played this season, but has caught 10 passes for 152 yards since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the starting lineup in Week 9. With Tagovailoa, Hill is averaging 106.5 receiving yards per game. Without him, just 55.3 receiving yards per game.

Miami has now lost three straight games, and is quickly falling out of the playoff race at 2-6. Not having Hill on the road in prime time would certainly hurt the Dolphins.