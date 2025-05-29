Despite being named captained in each of his firt three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill doesn't believe he should automatically receive that title for a fourth straight year. The eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver said he isn't worried about being named captain, but instead wants to focus on proving his worth to the team.

"I've got to prove myself," Hill said. "This OTAs, training camp, I've got to prove myself. I've got to show up different. The mindset has got to be different. I don't feel like I deserve it, and if I didn't get it, I wouldn't dwell on it. I wouldn't sweat it because I put myself in that position."

Missing the playoffs for the first time in his career and hampered by injury, Hill infamously said he was "out" after the Dolphins' Week 18 loss to the New York Jets but later walked back his remarks.

Hill had two wrist surgeries this offseason to repair what coach Mike McDaniel previously called a ligament issue. The WR met with a wrist specialist a few months into last season and decided to opt out of surgery at the time. Season-ending surgery was recommended but Hill instead played through the pain in all 17 games.

For the first time since 2019 (when he missed four games with the Kansas City Chiefs), the 31-year-old failed to hit 1,000 yards receiving, finishing with 959 yards and six touchdowns. His 2024 stats were a big drop-off from 2023, when he finished with 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

There is always a chance Hill isn't even a member of the Dolphins when the team votes for their captains. The Cheetah is one of CBS Sports' top trade candidates for the league's post-June 1 period. Miami would save almost $15 million by trading Hill after June 1.