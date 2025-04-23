In more ways than one, Zach Wilson is starting over in Miami. After a tumultuous three-year run with the New York Jets and one season with the Denver Broncos, the former No. 2 overall pick is re-starting his career with the Miami Dolphins and will have a new number in tow.

Wilson wore No. 2 with the Jets, No. 4 with the Broncos and will now wear No. 0 (h/t Pro Football Talk) in Miami, becoming the first Dolphins quarterback to wear that number. He will be the second Dolphins player to wear No. 0; current Texans wideout Braxton Berrios was the first to do so after joining the Dolphins in 2023. Ironically, Berrios joined the Dolphins after playing previously for the Jets (he and Wilson were teammates for two seasons in New York).

Wilson will be the second quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0. The first to do so was Marcus Mariota, who did so in 2024 as a reminder to himself to prove his doubters wrong.

"Zero is something for me that's just a reminder," Mariota said at the time. "I'm in year 10. People don't think I can do it anymore. It's just kind of a reminder everyday of 'nobody really gives you a chance.' And it's cool to be able to remind yourself."

It wouldn't be surprising if Wilson chose to switch to No. 0 for a similar reason. After not having the start to this career that he had hoped for, Wilson is surely motivated to play good ball in Miami while working alongside Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.