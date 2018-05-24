Domestic violence charges against 49ers' Reuben Foster dismissed

Santa Clara County Judge Nona L. Klippen announced Wednesday afternoon that two felony charges pertaining to an alleged domestic violence incident have that were levied against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster have been dropped. The domestic violence case will not proceed to jury trial.

The judge cited several reasons for dropping the charges, including but not limited to the accuser's having previously gone to jail for falsely reporting domestic violence incidents. (The accuser, ex-girlfriend Elisa Ennis, recanted her allegations in explosive testimony last week, when she admitted that she had made up the domestic violence allegations against Foster in order to make money.)

Judge dropped domestic violence charge against #ReubenFoster by citing how accused “unusually calm” in 911 calls, no photo evidence of injuries from being punched as opposed to street fight, and accuser previously going to jail for false DV claim against another ex-boyfriend pic.twitter.com/6PTMdHQaRc — Cam Inman (@CamInman) May 23, 2018

The 49ers, who had previously stated that Foster would be released from the team if the charges were proven true, released the following statement announcing that Foster would re-join the team on Thursday.

The remaining misdemeanor charge to which the team refers is a weapons charge, for which he must answer on May 6. According to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, Foster is likely facing a fine, community service, and weapon surrender in that case. He could also still be punished by the league under the personal conduct policy.