Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie might not be switching to safety after all

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie might be staying at cornerback next year, despite reports to the contrary. It was reported last week by Ian Rapoport that the 10-year corner would be switching to safety next season with a new coaching staff in place. However, according to The New York Post, a source with knowledge of the situation is claiming that nothing is set in stone, and Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't been told anything.

Rodgers-Cromartie was part of a Giants secondary that was plagued with bizarre problems last year, although it appears that the most bizarre of those problems was Ben McAdoo. Rodgers-Cromartie, Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple were all suspended at various points in the season, and Apple and Landon Collins seemed to get into a tiff of their own. The secondary was one of the most dysfunctional units in football this side of the Seahawks' offensive line.

Now, with Pat Shurmur and new defense coordinator James Bettcher in place, the Giants will try to bounce back from a catastrophic season. Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, is on the last year of his five-year contract. Should the Giants decide they have no idea what to do with the two-time Pro Bowler, they could make him a June 1 cut and save $6.5 million, though Rodgers-Cromartie's talent and the Giants' shallow secondary pool would make that a tough sell.

Charles Woodson and Rod Woodson are some of the notable conversions from cornerback to safety, both doing so in their 30s. Malcolm Jenkins also successfully made the switch, though he did so far earlier in his career.

Collins will obviously remain the Giants' joker safety, as he has the ability to line up in the box or in the slot, not to mention deep. Rodgers-Cromartie would likely be a ball-hawking type, if the change does go through. Although the transition would be difficult, Rodgers-Cromartie has a strong enough resume to justify the switch. Last year was the first year of his career that he didn't register an interception, but he only started six games. A new look might suit him, but he also showed he has enough left in the tank to stay at cornerback if the Giants decide to go that route.