Don Hasselbeck, a former NFL tight end and Super Bowl XVIII champion, has died at the age of 70, his son and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck announced on social media. Hasselbeck suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to his passing.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck, who suffered cardiac arrest and passed away today," Matt wrote in a post on X. "We want to thank our parents' neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid.

"He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, player, coworker, artist, mentor, and storyteller. Despite being an All-American at Colorado and a Super Bowl Champion with the Raiders, what we are most proud of is the leader he was for our family.

"He helped set our feet on solid ground. Married to and in love with our mom, Betsy, for 50 years, they built their house on the rock of Jesus Christ. Our dad's prayer journals, in his meticulous handwriting and in a rainbow of pen colors, hold each of our names and needs. Many of you who have known our father, have been thoughtfully prayed for in the pages of his journals.

"There is a 6' 7" hole in our hearts. He will be so missed by so many. We are beyond grateful that he was our dad and look forward to Heaven and being all together again."

Hasselbeck, who was born and raised in Cincinnati, was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 1977 out of Colorado. The tight end spent seven seasons with the organization before being traded to the Los Angeles Raiders in 1983. There, he helped the organization win Super Bowl XVIII where he blocked an extra point against against Washington. Beyond the Patriots and Raiders, Hasselbeck spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

For his career, Hasselbeck tallied 107 catches, 1,542 yards, and 18 touchdowns in 123 regular-season games.

Hasselbeck was also the father of two NFL quarterbacks, Matt and Tim. Matt Hasselbeck was a three-time Pro Bowler throughout his career. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1998 but shined as the signal-caller of the Seattle Seahawks from 2001-2010 where he helped the team reach Super Bowl XL during the 2005 season. Meanwhile, Tim Hasselbeck spent nearly a decade in the league, entering as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2001 and played until 2007, last suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals.