Don Shula by the numbers: Standout stats, how he compares to coaching greats from wins to Super Bowls and more

The NFL lost an all-time great on Monday as legendary coach Don Shula passed away at the age of 90. Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, is survived by his wife, Mary Anne, along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne, and Mike. It's been quite a while since Shula stalked the sidelines, as he retired back in 1995 at the age of 65. That was the end of a 35-year coaching career that saw him accumulate numerous records and honors, many of which we'll detail here in remembrance of one of the game's true legends.

The NFL's all-time leader in regular season and total wins

In his 33 years as a head coach (seven with the Baltimore Colts and 26 with the Miami Dolphins), Shula amassed a record of 328-156-6. He also went 19-17 in postseason games, giving him an overall record of 347-163-6. He's one of just two coaches with 300 or more regular season wins, along with George Halas, and one of only four with 250 wins or more.

Coach Record Don Shula 328-156-6 George Halas 318-148-31 Bill Belichick 273-127-0 Tom Landry 250-162-6

Not only was Shula incredible at accumulating wins over a long period of time, but his teams were almost always good in individual seasons as well. During his 33 years as a head coach, his teams only finished below 0.500 twice. Meanwhile, they had 20 seasons with double-digit victories, 19 trips to the playoffs, and six trips to the Super Bowl.

Additionally, as our Jeff Kerr wrote:

Shula began his professional coaching career as a defensive backs coach with the Detroit Lions before being promoted to defensive coordinator after one season. He helped the Lions defense become the No. 1 ranked unit in the league in yards allowed in just his second season, which led to the Baltimore Colts hiring him as their head coach in 1963. Shula went 71-23-4 (.755 win percentage) in his seven seasons in Baltimore. In Shula's first 13 seasons with the Colts and Dolphins, he went 138-39-5 (.758 win percentage) with two Super Bowl titles, an NFL championship and three conference titles (post AFL-NFL merger). Shula had just two losing seasons in 33 years as a head coach and only six non-winning campaigns. He finished with a 19-17 record in the postseason (17-14 with the Dolphins and 2-3 with the Colts), winning two Super Bowls, five AFC championships, one NFL championship, and 15 division titles. His six Super Bowl appearances are the second-most in NFL history (along with six conference title wins). Shula is one of just 13 coaches to win multiple Super Bowls and one of 25 coaches to win two league titles. He is one of just six coaches to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles and the second to accomplish the feat. Shula's 19 playoff victories are third-most in league history and 19 playoff appearances are the most in NFL history. Shula finished 172 games over .500, also the most in NFL history. His 36 playoff games coached are tied with Tom Landry for the second-most in NFL history.

That's a whole lot of winning, and it was backed up by incredible on-field performances.

More advanced measures of offense and defense aren't available for most of Shula's career, but it's notable that his Baltimore teams averaged accumulating the third-most yards and fourth-most points in the league, and allowing the sixth-fewest yards and third-fewest points. His Miami teams consistently ranked in the top-10 in yards and scoring on offense, and the top-15 in both categories on defense. Shula coached the top-ranked scoring offense in the league four different times and the top-ranked scoring defense five times.

Shula was a Super Bowl mainstay

Shula is most often remembered for his time with the Dolphins, but he started winning big before he ever got to Miami. His Baltimore Colts teams went 71-23-4 across seven seasons, with four double-digit win campaigns and an appearance in Super Bowl III, which they lost to the Joe Namath-led New York Jets.

It did not take long for either the Colts (Super Bowl V) or Shula (Super Bowls VII and VIII) to get their Super Bowl victories, however. Johnny Unitas led the Colts to a victory over the Dallas Cowboys two years after Shula left for Miami. The Dolphins then made three consecutive trips to the Super Bowl, losing to Dallas in Super Bowl VI before capping an undefeated (17-0) 1972 season with a victory over Washington in Super Bowl VII and then defending their crown with another title victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII.

Shula would ultimately make two more Super Bowl appearances, but the Dolphins lost to Washington in Super Bowl XVII and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX. The Dolphins then proceeded to make the playoffs only five times in Shula's final 11 seasons.

Despite that relative lack of success compared to his previous teams, though, Shula and Dan Marino won 122 games together, making them the fourth-winningest head coach/quarterback duo in NFL history.

Shula collected scores of additional accolades and honors

When you have as much success as Shula did, you're going to rack up all kinds of awards and honors, which he absolutely did.

Shula was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year four times (1964, 1967, 1968, 1972). He was Sports Illustrated's Sportsman of the Year in 1993. He was named to the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team and the 100th Anniversary Team. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, just two years after retiring from coaching.

Shula also coached three different quarterbacks who eventually made their way into the Hall of Fame: Unitas, Marino, and Bob Griese. Additionally, his coaching tree includes not just his son, Dave, but also Steelers legend Chuck Noll (Shula's defensive backs coach in Baltimore), University of Miami legend Howard Schnellenberger (Shula's offensive coordinator in Miami), and more.

Shula's accomplishments garnered him post-career honors as well, like the Don Shula Stadium at John Carroll University and the Don Shula Expressway in Miami. He also has a statue outside Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins now play. Additionally, the annual college football game between Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University is named the Shula Bowl in his honor.

Before getting into coaching, Shula played college football at John Carroll University in Cleveland. He then became one of two rookies on Coach Paul Brown's 1951 Cleveland Browns team, and ultimately played seven seasons as defensive back (and very occasional halfback) with the Browns, Colts and Washington. He ended his career with 21 interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 73 games.