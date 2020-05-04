Don Shula legacy: Here's why his coaching philosophy was ahead of its time, as told by Hank Goldberg

Hank Goldberg, a legendary South Florida media personality, was present the night Don Shula was named Miami Dolphins head coach over half a century ago. Goldberg covered each of Shula's 26 seasons as Miami's head coach, developing a friendship with the NFL's all-time leader in wins that remained strong in the years following Shula's retirement. Goldberg, during an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, reflected on the career of Shula, who passed away on Monday at the age of 90. Goldberg said that Shula, who coached the Dolphins to consecutive Super Bowl wins and six AFC titles, is the greatest sports figure in South Florida history.

"He was the greatest man in my lifetime there, ever," Goldberg said. "They can talk about anybody else. During those days when they were winning championships until the time he left. They named highways after him. He was just the guy, always. He didn't go anywhere where he wasn't recognized."

While Shula is remembered most for being the head coach of the NFL's only undefeated team, Goldberg offered a different example when discussing Shula's enduring legacy as a coach.

"He was a man, when he first got to the Super Bowl [with the Dolphins], only threw the ball half a dozen times, and then [Dan] Marino came along, and he totally changed his philosophy," Goldberg said. "His offense was the fore-runner of the offenses of today. ... That was the most prolific offense the NFL ever saw."

Goldberg is spot-on when it comes to how Shula adjusted his team's offensive philosophy to fit his personnel. Shula's Miami teams that appeared in three straight Super Bowls from 1970-73 relied on a punishing rushing attack, led by Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris and Jim Kiick. During the Dolphins' perfect season, Csonka and Morris became the first pair of teammates to each rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. The following season, the duo finished 46 yards shy of accomplishing that feat for a second straight season.

Miami's dominant rushing attack was put on display in Super Bowls VII and VIII, while Csonka rushing for a combined 257 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries. Conversely, Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese threw a combined 18 passes in those games. His seven attempts in Miami's 24-7 win over the Vikings in Super Bowl VIII remains the fewest passes ever attempted by a quarterback in the Super Bowl.

The Dolphins' offensive philosophy remained largely unchanged (they nearly won Super Bowl XVII despite their quarterback, David Woodley, failing to complete a pass in the second half) until Marino arrived in Miami in 1983. Almost instantly, Shula reconstructed the offense to complement the many strengths of Marino, who won seven of his nine starts as a rookie. The following season, Marino, who threw early and often to receivers Mark Duper and Mark Clayton, enjoyed a record-setting season, setting then NFL records with 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns.

In the '84 AFC Championship Game, Marino torched the Steelers (the team he grew up cheering for who passed over him in the 1983 NFL Draft), throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns while helping the Dolphins score an AFC title game record 45 points. In Super Bowl XIX, Marino threw a then Super Bowl record 50 passes in Miami's loss to the 49ers. While the Dolphins never did win that elusive Super Bowl title with Marino under center, the Dolphins remained relevant throughout his time in Miami.

While he may have changed offensive philosophies, Shula never had to change too much as it related to his defense. Dating back to his time with the Colts, Shula seemed to boast one of -- if not the -- league's most formidable defense on a yearly basis. In the '70s, Shula's "No Name" defense, a unit that was led by Nick Buoniconti, Manny Fernandez, Bill Stanfill, Jake Scott and Dick Anderson, out-played Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain" defense in the 1972 AFC title game, holding Pittsburgh's talented offense to 17 points. Shula's defense shut out the Redskins' offense in Super Bowl VII while holding Minnesota's talented offense to a mere seven points in Super Bowl VIII. A decade later, his "Killer Bee" defense nearly carried the Dolphins to another Super Bowl victory.

Shula's teams, in many ways, reflect the teams Bill Belichick has recently fielded in New England. While many of the names on the Patriots roster have changed, Belichick has found a way to adapt his philosophies based on his personnel. At the same time, Belichick, also like Shula, has remained true to his core belief in always having a great defense. The similarities between Belichick and Shula is just another reminder of Shula's immense impact on the game. It's also fitting that Belichick was one of the first current coaches to publicly pay his respects to Shula.

"Don Shula is one of the all-time great coaching figures and the standard for consistency and leadership in the NFL," Belichick said in a statement. "I was fortunate to grow up in Maryland as a fan of the Baltimore Colts who, under Coach Shula, were one of the outstanding teams of that era. My first connection to Coach Shula was through my father, whose friendship with Coach Shula went back to their days in northeast Ohio. I extend my deepest condolences to the Shula family and the Dolphins organization."