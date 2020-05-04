Don Shula, winningest head coach in NFL history who led Dolphins to perfect season, dies at 90

Don Shula, the winningest head coach in NFL history, died Monday morning at age 90, the Miami Dolphins confirmed in a team statement. Shula won 347 games in the regular season and postseason in his NFL career, including two Super Bowl titles with the Dolphins (1972 and 1973). He was an NFL head coach for 33 seasons.

"Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the team statement reads. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne, along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne, and Mike."

Shula lifted the Dolphins to prominence in the 1970s, leading the 1972 team to the only perfect season in league history. The 1972 Dolphins finished the season 17-0 and were the only team to win their first 17 games in a season until the 2007 New England Patriots, who lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. Shula won five AFC championships with the Dolphins and finished with a 257-133-2 (.659 win percentage) in his 26 seasons coaching the team. The Dolphins won 67 games in Shula's first seven seasons (1970 to 1976) and had a .788 win percentage during that stretch, the best in the NFL.

Shula finished with a 328-156-6 regular season record with the Dolphins and Baltimore Colts. His .677 win percentage is the seventh-best in NFL history (minimum 10 seasons coached).

Shula began his professional coaching career as a defensive backs coach with the Detroit Lions before being promoted to defensive coordinator after one season. He helped the Lions defense become the No. 1 ranked unit in the league in yards allowed in just his second season, which led to the Baltimore Colts hiring him as their head coach in 1963.

Shula took the Colts franchise to four NFL West titles in his seven seasons, culminating with a NFL championship in 1968. The Colts didn't win the Super Bowl until the year after Shula departed for Miami, but Shula went 71-23-4 (.755 win percentage) in his seven seasons in Baltimore. In Shula's first 13 seasons with the Colts and Dolphins, he went 138-39-5 (.758 win percentage) with two Super Bowl titles, an NFL championship and three conference titles (post AFL-NFL merger).

Shula had just two losing seasons in 33 years as a head coach and only six non-winning campaigns. He finished with a 19-17 record in the postseason (17-14 with the Dolphins and 2-3 with the Colts), winning two Super Bowls, five AFC championships, one NFL championship, and 15 division titles. His six Super Bowl appearances are the second-most in NFL history (along with six conference title wins). Shula is one of just 13 coaches to win multiple Super Bowls and one of 25 coaches to win two league titles. He is one of just six coaches to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles and the second to accomplish the feat.

Shula's 19 playoff victories are third-most in league history and 19 playoff appearances are the most in NFL history. Shula finished 172 games over .500, also the most in NFL history. His 36 playoff games coached are tied with Tom Landry for the second-most in NFL history.