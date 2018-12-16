Don 'Wink' Martindale drawing interest as an NFL head coach due to success leading Ravens' defense
Martindale could get consideration as the Ravens' head coach if John Harbaugh isn't given an extension
The Baltimore Ravens have a history of cultivating coaches on the defensive side of the ball who go on to become head coaches themselves, and Don "Wink" Martindale is being looked at in that regard by other teams right now. Martindale, in his first season as Baltimore's defensive play caller, is leading a group that's statistically at the top of the NFL in many categories despite its advanced age and lack of star power, which has raised his profile both with the Ravens and beyond.
With head coach John Harbaugh's future in Baltimore still in limbo, Martindale could garner consideration in Baltimore should owner Steve Bisciotti opt not to give Harbaugh a lucrative extension and move on from the coach, as he has publicly ruminated on in the past. Sources said other NFL position coaches are expressing interest in joining any potential Martindale staff.
Martindale worked previously as a defensive coordinator under Josh McDaniels in Denver, and he has displayed a creatively aggressive style with the Ravens this season, using wits to overcome the lack of speed and playmakers on that side of the ball. It has not gone unnoticed, with Martindale and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio getting growing consideration from NFL front offices who are not averse to going with a defensive head coach and are mulling coaching changes.
(Stream Bucs-Ravens and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)
Back in 2011, Chuck Pagano went from calling plays for Baltimore's defense for the first time to becoming head coach of the Colts in 2012. Rex Ryan (Jets), Mike Pettine (Browns), Mike Singletary (49ers), Mike Nolan (49ers), Jim Schwartz (Lions), Marvin Lewis (Bengals), Mike Smith (Falcons) and Jack Del Rio (Jaguars and Raiders) are other former assistant coaches on defense or defensive coordinator of the Ravens to go on to become an NFL head coach.
Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Steelers no longer favorite in AFC North
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Week 15 odds: Packers win, Steelers lose
Can Green Bay make a playoff run? Can Pittsburgh avoid a late-season collapse?
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 15
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 15? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Why backup QBs are popular in Philly
And no, this has nothing to do with fans being too tough
-
Bucs researching head-coach candidates
Bucs offensive coordinator Todd Monken will also be highly sought after
-
Raiders could play in Oakland in 2019
Mark Davis will face considerable league-office backlash if the Raiders' 2019 locale isn't...