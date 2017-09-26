Donald Trump reacts to Cowboys pre-anthem kneel gesture

Donald Trump didn't waste time giving his opinion of the Dallas Cowboys.

The team was reportedly mulling a unified response to Trump's now-infamous comments calling for NFL owners to "fire" players who exercise their right to not stand for the National Anthem. Digging his heels in deeper, Trump furthered the fervor by referring to those individuals as "sons of b-----s", a statement that absolutely inflamed not only the NFL -- but the country as a whole.

Sunday saw teams from around the league -- including players, coaches and owners -- joining in separate acts of solidarity, as the league collectively hoped to send a message to the president that his words were "divisive", and undermine the Constitutional rights of American citizens.

On Monday night, the Cowboys sent a message of their own as they locked arms and knelt before the anthem began or the American flag was brought onto the field, immediately standing once it was. Amongst them was Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones, his presence alone making for a poignant statement.

Although the team's gesture was a unique show of both unity and respect, it wasn't enough to satisfy the crowd at University of Phoenix Stadium -- who made their displeasure clear with audible rounds of boo's.

That pleased Trump greatly.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

He would later adjust his take on the situation, no doubt realizing the Cowboys did not kneel while superstar Jordin Sparks was singing the anthem.

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

For his part, Jones spoke to the media after the game to explain his view.

"I've never been prouder of my association with players and a coaching staff as I am with this crew," he said, via Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News. "We all agreed that our players wanted to make a statement about unity and equality. They were very much aware that statement, when made or when attempted to be made in ...recognition of our flag can not only lead to criticism, but to controversy.

"It was real easy for everybody to see the message of unity and equality was getting pushed aside or diminished by controversy. We even had the circumstances that it was being made into a controversy."

Jones opted to not speak directly of Trump and focus on his beaming pride in the Cowboys, who went on to defeat the Cardinals in a hard-fought 28-17 victory.

It was a big win for the team on the biggest stage in football, both before the national anthem and once the clock hit all zeroes.

