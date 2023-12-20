Fans attending the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles game this week will get a taste of what it was like growing up in the Kelce household. Donna Kelce's chocolate chip cookies will be available for purchase at Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field on Monday.

Kelce's cookies became famous when she delivered a batch of them to each of her sons, Travis and Jason, before they clashed in Super Bowl LVII. Now, through a deal with food services provider Aramark, cookies made from her recipe will be sold in both stadiums on Christmas Day.

"I am so excited to work with Aramark to bring my cookies to Chiefs' and Eagles' fans on Christmas day," Donna Kelce said in a statement. "In this season of giving, it means so much to raise money for two great charities through an old-fashioned bake sale. My chocolate chip cookies have been a staple in our house for a long time, so it's very special to share the recipe that my sons love with fans during the holidays. It's even sweeter because the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough will benefit; usually, it's just my boys!"

Proceeds from the sales of Kelce's cookies at Arrowhead Stadium will go toward Operation Breakthrough, which is based in Kansas City. The proceeds from sales in Philadelphia will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation. Aramark will also match each of the donations.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will kick things off on Christmas with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jason Kelce and the Eagles will immediately follow that broadcast when they host the New York Giants in Philadelphia.