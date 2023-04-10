Donna Kelce got to see her sons Travis and Jason play against each other in Super Bowl LVII while wearing a special jersey made to represent both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as custom shoes. The proud mom's game day fit is usually kept in the closet at home, but it is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The front of the jersey represents Travis' Chiefs. He wrote "Love you, Mommy!" on his No. 87. The back is Jason's No. 62, and he signed that one "Love you Momma!"

In a red carpet interview with Insider earlier this year, Kelce said she has two split jerseys, one split jean jacket and two split shoes that represent both of her son's respective NFL teams. While she has the proper attire to support both her sons at the same time, she admitted the articles of clothing don't get much use.

"I don't get to wear it a lot. Because they're in different conferences, they only play each other every four years. So they don't play each other a lot," she told insider.

But Donna Kelce did get to watch her sons compete at the biggest stage of the sport on Feb. 12. She had a great view, as she watched in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's luxury box to avoid having to figure out which side of the stadium to seat at.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, 38-35, and Kelce made sure she showed support to both of her sons after the game. She laughed and celebrated with Travis with confetti still stuck no his arm.

"How about this mom? You had the week of your life, I had the year of my life," he told her.

She also made sure to give Jason a big hug while telling him she loved him and that he did a good job.

"It was so fun watching you all week. I love you," the mom said while comforting him.

That Super Bowl was the first ever on-field matchup between brothers. While both Travis and Jason are talented players, Donna can now say she was the first Kelce to make it into the Hall of Fame.