Donnel Pumphrey surprised he made the Eagles

A few days after making the Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster, Donnel Pumphrey is still surprised he made the team.

Based on Pumphrey's preseason, he has a point.

Pumphrey had just 26 carries for 49 yards this preseason, averaging 1.9 yards per carry. The 2017 fourth-round pick was surpassed on the depth chart by Corey Clement, who also made the Eagles final roster.

Pumphrey also had 13 catches for 72 yards this preseason. He had a total of 39 touches for 121 yards in four preseason games.

So when Pumphrey got the call from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman Saturday, he was expecting bad news...but that never came.

"I didn’t have a great preseason," Pumphrey said to Gate House Media. "Other backs had a better preseason than me. Like I said, it’s all a blessing. They do know the potential I do have and can bring. I’ll continue to work in practice and improve my game and when the time comes I’ll be prepared and ready."

Getting that phone call was a stressful time for Pumphrey. The Eagles running back wanted that second chance to prove himself to the team they didn't make a mistake by drafting him.

Pumphrey plans to reward them for their faith.

"Basically, (Howie) said it’s been a hard transition for you and I know it’s been tough for you, but we believe in you and we want the college Pump," said Pumphrey. "I told him, you’re going to get that college Pump."

Pumphrey won't get that opportunity in Week 1. He already said the Eagles plan to make him inactive for the season opener against the Washington Redskins.

The "College Pump" will have to wait.

