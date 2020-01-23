Donovan McNabb still blames Terrell Owens for breaking up the Eagles after 2005 Super Bowl loss

Fresh off an AFC title win with the Chiefs, Andy Reid is about to coach in his first Super Bowl in 15 years. The last time he led his team to the big game was in 2005 with an Eagles squad that featured the likes of Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens. That game served as the beginning of the end for those Eagles, who fell to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX before things unraveled pretty quickly in a bizarre fallout.

Owens was at the center of that unraveling thanks to his offseason drama and preseason antics, and it sounds like McNabb still places a lot of blame on the wide receiver for the Eagles falling apart and not getting another shot at a title. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the former quarterback reflected on what happened following the Super Bowl loss and how Owens became a distraction thanks to a bitter contract dispute and some off-the-wall behavior in training camp.

"Then the offseason goes on and all of a sudden there's turmoil here and there, different conversations going back and forth, and we had to answer those questions instead of focusing on what we need to do in order to get back to where we were," said McNabb. "I thought that was the major distraction for us." "[T.O.] is doing sit-ups, he's doing push-ups, he's playing basketball, he's ordering pizza for the people out there, and we're sitting there in training camp just like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' We're in our dorm rooms, and I'm just sitting there watching on TV. "Brian Dawkins and Jeremiah Trotter were my roommates, and Dawk would come in like, 'What'd he do now?' I'm like, 'Take a look.' This is like "Days Of Our Lives". It was unbelievable. But that was something that kind of broke us up. That was the most frustrating for me, because I knew what we could do, and, if we decided to just come together, what we could accomplish."

Instead of finding continued success in Philadelphia, the 2005-2006 season would be stained with drama -- including Owens getting in physical altercations in the locker room and publicly stating that the team would be better off with Brett Favre as their quarterback rather than McNabb. Eventually, the Eagles suspended Owens for "conduct detrimental to the team" and then released him. Owens would go on to sign with one of the Eagles' biggest rivals in the Cowboys.

McNabb added that he and Owens still don't have a great relationship and don't speak to each other much, something that became rather clear when Owens responded to his former quarterback's comments via Twitter on Wednesday.

"Ohhhh s--t!!!! I can't wait 2 tell my story!!!" tweeted Owens in response to the Bleacher Report clip. "I'm bringing [popcorn], doing sit-ups and gonna eat a couple cans of 'CHUNKY SOUP!! This guy is a joke!! Talking bout I broke up the @Eagles!! Did u tell em that u vouched for the Eagles to pay Westbrook but NOT ME!! It's on!"

Owens unleashed several more tweets on the subject, calling McNabb a "jealous ass" and criticizing the quarterback for a number of reasons -- including throwing up in the huddle during the Super Bowl loss to New England, as well as McNabb's multiple DUI arrests.

T.O. alleges to have dirt and stories on McNabb that he can't wait to share in response to the quarterback's comments about his role in the Eagles' collapse, so it seems like this story could just be beginning.