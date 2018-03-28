Don't be fooled: Cunning Browns GM John Dorsey will draft a QB early; more notes

Don't let John Dorsey fool you.

The Cleveland Browns' homespun, old-school, gregarious general manager has a way of downplaying his cunning. He'll gladly wear the hat of the unassuming, low-key waterman from the Chesapeake Bay, who is just trying to keep up with all of these young, analytically-inclined GMs who are all the rage in the NFL these days. And while Dorsey is a throwback of sorts, someone who worked his way up on the road as a scout and who is certainly worthy of the title of A Football Man, he is nobody's fool.

So when Dorsey, at the NFL annual meetings at a time when the league hotel is overrun with reporters, declares that he is open to anything with the first overall pick and sends a signal for any and everyone to give him a ring, rest assured Browns fans, the man has a plan. He is ever calculating and well aware of the power he wields while holding the first and fourth picks in the upcoming draft, but don't think for a minute that he is truly willing to go along with any scenario that comes his way.

The man is drafting a quarterback. Period. Somewhere very high in this draft. And almost certainly with the first-overall pick. Any move he makes up or down a draft board will not occur unless he knows he is still picking in a range where he can land one of the top quarterbacks in this draft who he is comfortable with. That is not going to change.

In conversations with multiple teams who have been in contact with Dorsey in the last few weeks, all agree on one thing – no one is talking him into doing anything he doesn't want to do, and no one should waste their time concocting a trade plan that doesn't include a path for Dorsey to land one of the elite passers in this draft. Because while he will certainly be proactive and willing to listen to whatever his peers throw out there, the bottom line is that Tyrod Taylor is a bridge quarterback and the Browns' haven't had a successful regular starting quarterback for any sustainable stretch since they re-entered the NFL as an expansion team and that is far and away the biggest objective for Dorsey to change in his tenure running the Browns. And he'll never be in a better position to control his own fate in that regard in a draft as he is this year.

Yeah, maybe he figures something out with another GM that makes sense for him to move off the first pick, or off the fourth pick, but he isn't going to do it unless he is assured he walks away with the rights to a quarterback he believes can win over the long haul in Cleveland.

"Look, if he feels really comfortable with two quarterbacks in this draft, then maybe he is willing to move down a few spots," said an exec from one team that has had talks with the Browns. "And if at the end of the day he believes there are three quarterbacks he can win with, and you figure the Giants take the running back (Saquon Barkley) at two, then maybe he is willing to move back a little more. I can't tell you their board or how they have it stacked, but you can safely assume that four quarterbacks are going in the top eight picks, and the Browns are taking one of them. I assume he takes (Sam) Darnold, but you can expect a lot of suspense and them taking it down to draft night."

I still believe it is more likely Dorsey moves on from pick four than pick one. Is it possible he'd move down one spot with the Giants if, say, Dorsey got enough value and was comfortable taking Josh Allen there, assuming New York takes Darnold? Maybe. Could that compensation include a certain All-Pro wide receiver the Giants seem more than willing to move? Hmm. But the key is, do the Giants really want to trigger a rebuild now or do they seem committed to trying to win something while Eli Manning is still serviceable? I suspect the latter is more of what they want to do.

At this point, regardless of any machinations at the top of the draft, I believe Darnold is the first player selected. Allen, Rosen and Baker Mayfield won't be all that far behind. There will be at least one more trade into the top five picks, and I'd still put my money on the Buffalo Bills being that team, and maybe that's Dorsey's next trade partner … with the fourth pick moving in exchange for an additional first-round pick in 2018 and 2019, plus more. Dorsey is certainly smart enough and patient enough to wait out that market, and the Bills haven't made all the moves they've already made not to come away with one of the four best quarterbacks in this draft, and at this point you damn well better jump Denver at pick five if you want to be close to certain of landing one.

Panthers price unlikely to reach $2.5B

I've heard a lot of skepticism in league circles this week about a recent report of bidding on the Panthers going above $2.5 billion. I've long heard, and reported, that people with skin in the game believe $2B is a much more accurate figure of the approximate value, and while certainly some outlier could come in and reset the market, that seems less than likely.

If the team and the NFL had an offer in hand north of $2.5B from a reputable and worthy ownership group that truly had the means to back it up financially, I dare say we'd have seen this transaction taken to a vote in Orlando this week, rather than, at best, decided in May. I continue to hear that Steelers minority owner David Tepper is a preferred choice of the powers that be and someone the NFL would love to see as a primary owner, and there would be no issues whatsoever getting him passed through a vote in record time. But problem is Tepper is as shrewd as they come and isn't one to bid more than he deems necessary, and just because he could stroke a check for $3B without it impacting his liquidity in any way doesn't mean he'll ever do it.

He is a slam-dunk owner and he has a bid in, but I don't get the sense he's going to go much higher than where he is and I don't see that changing at the last minute. Could they get more money out of a conglomerate that needs to take on more debt and much more risk in order to put a package together? Perhaps, but that doesn't seem to be what the other owners would prefer. I don't see Tepper blinking, and we'll find out in the coming weeks if the NFL truly has a $2.5B owner in the wings or if Tepper's stand pays off in the end.

Fertitta a name to watch if Broncos hit market

The other ownership situation generating the most traction among other ownership groups is Denver. Pat Bowlen set up a trust, and the goal is for the team to remain in the family, but skeptics abound as to how that might actually occur given all the heirs involved and, trust me, this is a situation billionaires are watching closely. Specifically, former UFC mogul Frank Fertitta, who had interest in purchasing the Panthers but is no longer part of the process, I'm told. Fertitta could be a name to watch if/when the Broncos get to the market. High-ranking officials from the NFL have been in contact with that potential ownership group through the Panthers process, and while his casino holdings are something that would have to be addressed, I'm told Fertitta and his family have been urged to wait out this Broncos situation, which some owners believe could come to a head in a year or two.