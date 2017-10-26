Dont'a Hightower reportedly has a torn pectoral, will miss the rest of the year

Patriots inebacker Dont'a Hightower has a torn pectoral, and will miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

According to a league source, Donta Hightower has a torn pectoral muscle and is out for the year. Big loss for the Patriots — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 26, 2017

#Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower has a torn pec and is out for the year, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2017

Apparently, this injury has been lingering for a while, and it affected Hightower's free agency this offseason.

Patriots believe LB Dont'a Hightower has a torn pec, per source. The pec issue was existing, is what caused teams to back off him in March. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 26, 2017

The pec was partially torn by the time he took physicals in March. It's why he failed them, it's why offers were pulled. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 26, 2017

Hightower ended up signing a four-year, $43.5 million contract with New England after an extended tour featuring visits with the Jets and Steelers. The Jets apparently pulled out all the stops to secure his services, baking him some cupcakes, sending Jets gear to his mother and reportedly offering a deal that averaged over $12 million per year, but it ultimately wasn't enough.

During his first five NFL seasons, Hightower recorded 404 combined tackles, 17 sacks and 13 passes defensed in 67 games. He suffered an injury during the Patriots' 2017 season-opener against the Chiefs and missed the next two games, but had been his usual productive self over the last four weeks before apparently going down for the year with this injury.

It's terrible timing for the Pats, who were finally starting to get right after a brutal start to the year on defense. They held the Buccaneers, Jets, and Falcons to a combined 38 points over the last three weeks after yielding 131 to the Chiefs, Saints, Texans, and Panthers during their first four games.

With Hightower out, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, and Davis Harris will all presumably see more snaps, but the Patriots may also elect to use more of their three-safety look with Patrick Chung dropping down into the box.