Dont'a Hightower reportedly has a torn pectoral, will miss the rest of the year
The Patriots will be without arguably their best defender for the stretch run
Patriots inebacker Dont'a Hightower has a torn pectoral, and will miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.
Apparently, this injury has been lingering for a while, and it affected Hightower's free agency this offseason.
Hightower ended up signing a four-year, $43.5 million contract with New England after an extended tour featuring visits with the Jets and Steelers. The Jets apparently pulled out all the stops to secure his services, baking him some cupcakes, sending Jets gear to his mother and reportedly offering a deal that averaged over $12 million per year, but it ultimately wasn't enough.
During his first five NFL seasons, Hightower recorded 404 combined tackles, 17 sacks and 13 passes defensed in 67 games. He suffered an injury during the Patriots' 2017 season-opener against the Chiefs and missed the next two games, but had been his usual productive self over the last four weeks before apparently going down for the year with this injury.
It's terrible timing for the Pats, who were finally starting to get right after a brutal start to the year on defense. They held the Buccaneers, Jets, and Falcons to a combined 38 points over the last three weeks after yielding 131 to the Chiefs, Saints, Texans, and Panthers during their first four games.
With Hightower out, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, and Davis Harris will all presumably see more snaps, but the Patriots may also elect to use more of their three-safety look with Patrick Chung dropping down into the box.
-
Jags' Telvin Smith gets $50M extension
Smith is an important part of a Jaguars defense that looks like one of the best in the NFL
-
Ravens injury report is a nightmare
The Ravens are banged up heading into their showdown against the Dolphins
-
Browns vs. Vikings in London odds, picks
Mike Tierney, who is 34-15 on Over-Under picks since last season, has a strong play for this...
-
49ers ask fans how important winning is
One of the answer options: Not important
-
Belichick compares Rivers to Brady
Ahead of the Patriots-Chargers matchup, the Patriots legendary coach had some kind words for...
-
Martavis Bryant won't play Sunday
The drama surrounding the Steelers and their young receiver continues
Add a Comment