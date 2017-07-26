Dontari Poe drops 15 pounds from June, makes $125,000 bonus off weight clause

In what has become the norm for higher risk signings, the Falcons had DT Dontari Poe submit to a weight clause in his contract. On Wednesday, Poe weighed in at less than 330 pounds, which netted him a cool $125,000. As a 3-4 NT, Poe's role was as a space eater, but Atlanta's defense doesn't require a player to fill such a role.

Poe has been steadily losing weight since joining the Falcons in March. He could make up to $500,000 off of weight bonuses on his one-year deal with Atlanta. The Falcons signed Poe to help take some attention off of 2016's sack leader, Vic Beasley.

Poe played five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up 200 tackles, 13 sacks and a touchdown pass that should always get mentioned when discussing Poe's stats. He is with Atlanta on a one-year, $8 million deal with $7.5 million guaranteed.