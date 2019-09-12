Donte Moncrief's Steelers debut was more than just one to forget: 'My worst game ever in my career'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the process of turning over a new leaf. There's no more Le'Veon Bell, no more Antonio Brown and most importantly, no more drama.

While the Steelers did lose some talent, they can't help but be excited for the future. JuJu Smith-Schuster looks like he's ready to take the next step into NFL stardom, same with running back James Conner and James Washington is a young wideout the team is excited about.

The team also signed Donte Moncrief this offseason in order to add proven talent to a developing receiving corps, but after the 33-3 loss they suffered at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday night, Moncrief appears to be the most over-hyped free agency addition made by any team this offseason. If you think that's a bit harsh, well, Moncrief feels the same way. But he knows he has time to turn it around.

"It's sickening when you watch it and you know the plays that you're supposed to make and you didn't make them," Moncrief said after practice on Wednesday, via Steelers.com. "And you see them and you're like, 'Gosh, I know I gotta make that.' The other day, after we watched that film, there was a feeling in my stomach, it hurt. I went home, went straight to sleep, it hurt me. I had to put that away."

"That was my first one like that, that was a bad one. It hurt, but at the end of the day it's the NFL, all you can do is get better the next day. You gotta bounce back. You can't let it hold you down."

Despite being targeted a team-high 10 times, Moncrief caught just three passes for seven yards in the season opener. On five different occasions he got his hands on the ball, but couldn't reel it in. Despite this, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not going to start looking in a different direction.

"I'm not going to shy away from him," Roethlisberger said. "I'm excited for him this week. I think we'll see some big things."

"He believes in me," Moncrief said of his new quarterback. "He knows what I can do. I know what I can do. At the end of the day that was my worst game ever in my career, and it hurt. But you can't just sit there and just pout about it. You gotta get better, and that's what I'm doing."

Moncrief will get a second chance to make an impression during his Pittsburgh debut this Sunday, when the Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks.