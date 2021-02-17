If you're reading today's newsletter under 17 blankets, don't worry, you're not alone. That's because everything I wrote today was from under 17 blankets and let me tell you, writing from underneath 17 blankets isn't easy. However, our country continues to be blitzed by an arctic cold front that is probably the worst I've seen since I watched "The Day After Tomorrow" for the first time, so I had to use the blankets.

I live in Nashville, which might as well be Norway right now, because there's ice falling from the sky and I haven't left my house in three days. If it's snowing in your neck of the woods, please have as much fun as possible, but also, please try not to pull an Eli Manning (This joke will make way more sense once you get to the end of the newsletter). To get to the end of the newsletter, though, you have to get to the beginning, so let's get this thing started. As always, here's your weekly reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. All you have to do is click here and then share the link.

1. Today's Show: Is there a double standard in Houston?

Getty Images

I'll be honest, I never thought a 4-12 team would be dominating the headlines this offseason, but that's exactly what's happening with the Houston Texans. With Bill O'Brien out, I assumed that they would try to put together a quiet offseason so that no would make fun of them, but it turns out I was wrong.

The Texans remain a talking point in NFL circles and that's mostly for two reasons: Deshaun Watson doesn't want to play for them and they cut J.J. Watt. For today's episode of the podcast, Will Brinson was joined by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones and the two spent some time talking about whether there was a double standard in Houston with the Texans honoring Watt's request to be released, but not Watson's request to be trade.

With Watt now a free agent, Brinson and Jones decided to discuss a few possible landing spots for the former Texans star. The two also spent some time debating where Watson might end up and Jones mentioned a surprise team that might make a hard play for the Texans quarterback (Spoiler alert: That team is the Panthers).

2. What's holding up a Carson Wentz trade?

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, there was a report that a Carson Wentz trade was just days away. Well, it's now been 10 days since the Super Bowl and we still haven't seen a trade go down, so what gives? Glad you asked.

The race for Wentz seems to be down to two teams and those two teams are Indianapolis and Chicago. Right now, the Bears are apparently "the front-runner" to land Wentz, but the hold up is that Wentz would prefer to play for the Colts, which has created two issues.

First, if Wentz wants to play for the Colts and the Colts know that, that gives them some leverage. The Colts have reportedly been offering two second-round picks for Wentz, but a deal hasn't gotten done, because the Eagles are hoping to get more compensation in return, with many reports suggesting they want one or two first-round picks. If the Colts are willing to budge with their offer, that will likely get a deal done, but Indy has no incentive to improve the offer because they're basically competing with themselves (If the Eagles had gotten a better offer at this point, they probably would have taken it).

The next issue is that Wentz seems to have a desire to play in Indy. If the Bears have the best offer on the table, they might be hesitant to move forward with the deal if they think that Wentz doesn't want to be in Chicago. Everyone on the Bears' coaching staff is on the hot seat and if they trade for a quarterback who doesn't want to be there, that could lead to a poor season, which could lead to everyone getting fired.

Although these trade talks have dragged out for nearly two weeks, don't expect them to drag out much longer. With free agency starting in exactly one month (March 17), it's almost a certainty that Wentz will be traded by then and likely before the end of February, so you'll definitely want to keep your eyes on this situation.

3. Titans GM calls out team's 2020 first-round pick

USATSI

It's not easy to be labeled a draft bust after just one year, but that's where Tennessee's Isaiah Wilson is headed after one of the ugliest rookie seasons in NFL history. When the Titans selected Wilson with the 29th overall pick last April, they were hoping the tackle would be able to anchor their offensive line for years to come. Instead, he had one of the ugliest rookie seasons of any first-rounder ever: Wilson only played in one game the entire season and that one game involved four snaps.

Wilson's career in Tennessee got off to a rocky start and that was before Week 1 even kicked off. In the lead up to the season, he was given a trespassing warning for attending a party, which is even more notable, because he wasn't supposed to be attending parties due to the pandemic. In September, Wilson was arrested for DUI, which only added to his mounting issues. Wilson was then suspended by the team in December for "violating team rules."

At this point, Titans general manager Jon Robinson sounds kind of fed up with the situation. During an interview on Tuesday, Robinson said Wilson is going to have to decide he he actually wants to play football. Robinson also noted that he hasn't spoken to the offensive lineman since December.

"We put him on the reserve/non-football injury list and haven't spoken to him since," Robinson said. "He's going to have to make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football. That will be on him."

After drafting the 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive tackle out of Georgia back in April, the Titans thought for sure he'd spend years blocking for Derrick Henry -- but that doesn't seem like it's going to be the case.

"We did a lot of work on him, leading up to the evaluation process," Robinson said. "The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated."

4. Ranking free agent wide receivers

With free agency starting next month, now seems like a good time to take a look at players who will be available. Since I don't want to overwhelm you by listing every player who will be a free agent, we're going to do this in an organized manner. I'm going to list off the top players by position and today, we're going to start with wide receivers.

Our Tyler Sullivan put together a list of the top-10 receivers who will be hitting free agency.

1. Allen Robinson

2. Chris Godwin

3. Kenny Golladay

4. Will Fuller

5. JuJu Smith-Schuster

6. Curtis Samuel

7. Marvin Jones

8. T.Y. Hilton

9. Corry Davis

10. A.J. Green

If you read his piece, Sullivan went into more detail about how much money each guy will be able to command in free agency, so you can get an idea of whether your favorite team will be able to afford any of these players. To check out Sullivan's story, be sure to click here.

5. Trevor Lawrence's surgery went well, so here's a mock draft to celebrate



Getty Images

No one had more pressure on him this week than Dr. Neal ElAttrache and that's because Dr. Neal is the guy who performed Trevor Lawrence's labrum surgery on Tuesday. By all accounts, Lawrence's surgery "went great," which means he's still going to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, let's take a look at Pete Prisco's latest mock draft. If you're thinking, "Man, I thought Prisco only did power rankings and then took six months off," I also thought that, but it seems he will also be doing several mock drafts between now and April and this is his first one.

You can check out Prisco's entire mock draft by clicking here. If you want to argue with Pete about his mock draft on Twitter, you can do that by clicking here.

6. Tom Brady not the only one in Tampa with a lot of Super Bowl rings

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowl rings than any other player in NFL history, but he doesn't have all the bragging rights in Tampa. In a surprising twist, there's one Buccaneers player that has more Super Bowl rings than Brady over the past two years and there's another Buccaneers player who has more Super Bowl rings than Brady over the past four years.

Over the past two years. LeSean McCoy wasn't active for Super Bowl LV, but he was on the Buccaneers roster in 2020, which means he'll be getting a Super Bowl ring. McCoy played for the Chiefs in 2019, which means he's now won two Super Bowl rings in a row. As a matter of fact, McCoy actually became just the fourth player to join an exclusive club of Super Bowl winners and you can read about that club by clicking here.

LeSean McCoy wasn't active for Super Bowl LV, but he was on the Buccaneers roster in 2020, which means he'll be getting a Super Bowl ring. McCoy played for the Chiefs in 2019, which means he's now won two Super Bowl rings in a row. As a matter of fact, McCoy actually became just the fourth player to join an exclusive club of Super Bowl winners and you can read about that club by clicking here. Over the past four years. Brady and McCoy have both won two Super Bowl rings over the past four years, but they have nothing on Kenjon Barner, who has won THREE Super Bowl rings over the past four years. Barner played for the Eagles in 2017 and then joined Brady and the Patriots in 2018. Although Barner got cut before New England won Super Bowl LIII, the team still sent him a ring. For the 2020 season, Barner signed with the Buccaneers and ended up playing in six games with them before being placed on injured reserve. Despite being on IR, Barner will still be getting a ring, which makes him just the second player in NFL history to earn a ring with three different teams (Matt Millen is the other).

It's not easy to win more rings than Brady over any period of time, be these two have managed to do it.

7. The Kicker: Eli Manning wipes out on skis

If you're wondering what Eli Manning has been doing in retirement, I can report that he has thrown safety out the window. The former Giants quarterback was recently on a skiing trip with his family and like any good dad, he decided to try to film his children while they skied so that they would have memories that would last them a lifetime. If you've ever tried to ski and film someone at the same time, then you already know how this story ends: Eli wiped out.

The video is definitely worth watching and you can check it out by clicking here.

I would make fun of El about his wipeout, but I'm horrible at skiing, so I don't have any room to talk. The good news for me is that my entire yard is covered in snow and I don't think it's going away anytime soon, so if you guys need me, I'll be practicing skiing in my backyard. On a related note, if there's no newsletter tomorrow, it's because I wiped out and broke both my wrists.