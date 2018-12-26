Doug Marrone announces that Blake Bortles is the Jaguars' starting quarterback again

The Blake Bortles era is not over just yet. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced on Wednesday that Bortles will be his starting quarterback for the team's regular season finale against the Houston Texans.

Bortles was recently benched in favor of backup Cody Kessler, who started against the Colts, Titans, Washington, and the Dolphins. The Jags went 2-2 in those games, with Kessler completing 64 of 101 passes for 553 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Bortles was basically putting up the same numbers this year as he did in 2017 at the time he was benched. His completion percentage was 60.4 compared to 60.2 a year ago. His yards per attempt average was exactly 7.0 in both seasons. He had a 3.5 percent touchdown rate compared to 4.0 percent last season but his interception rate of 2.7 percent was almost exactly the same as last year's 2.5 percent. His passer rating was 81.9 compared to 84.7 last season.

It's just that the Jags did not run the ball or defend as well as they did last year, so they lost a bunch more games. None of this is to say that Bortles didn't deserve to be benched. On the contrary, he absolutely did. It's more to say that the Jaguars should have been aware that Bortles is not very good and should have come into the year with a better backup plan than Cody Kessler.

But they essentially boxed themselves into this by picking up Bortles fifth-year option prior to the 2017 season even though he had shown zero indication that he was a starter-quality quarterback. The fifth-year option was guaranteed for injury, and when Bortles needed wrist surgery after last season, the Jags were stuck with him for 2018. They didn't have to extend him in order to create salary space to sign Donte Moncrief to a ridiculous contract, but, well, Jaguars gonna Jaguar, am I right?

Anyway, this will presumably be Bortles' last game as the unquestioned starter in Jacksonville, because even though he is still under contract for next season, the Jags almost surely have to either bring in veteran competition or draft a successor in April, given how Bortles' first five seasons have gone.