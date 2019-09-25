Doug Marrone laughs while answering questions about Jalen Ramsey's mysterious illness

The Jalen Ramsey saga with the Jacksonville Jaguars is far from over and head coach Doug Marrone can't help but laugh at the whole thing.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the coach was asked about Ramsey, and Marrone gave a fantastically real answer. Sometimes you just can't hold back the laughter, even if you're a head coach talking about a player.

The cornerback is not exactly enjoying his time in Jacksonville. He has requested a trade and has been absent from practice because of an apparent illness, or at least that's what they are going with. Ramsey was said to have the flu and possibly a lower back and hamstring injury, though judging by Marrone's reaction to questions the illness does not seem to be an issue anymore, if it even ever was.

When asked about the two-time Pro Bowler Marrone said, "He was sick." The follow-up question wondering if he was feeling good to go now prompted the answer, "From the sickness? Yeah." Marrone was unable to keep a smile from appearing on his face and eventually broke into laughter.

They say laughter is the best medicine, so maybe flu-ridden Jalen should try this approach.

Marrone trying to explain Jalen Ramsey’s back problem in between a few laughs pic.twitter.com/uj7LSkXiwZ — John Reid (@JohnReid64) September 25, 2019

He was then asked about Ramsey's lower back injuries and gave a seemingly very honest "I don't know," while trying to keep himself from laughing any more. "I really don't know. He just gets tight. You know, his back gets tight. It's normal, his back has gotten tight before."

I don't know about you, but I'm convinced.