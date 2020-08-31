Watch Now: What's Next For Jaguars After Releasing Leonard Fournette ( 8:04 )

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut ties with former No. 4 overall draft pick Leonard Fournette on Monday, waiving their starting running back after just three seasons. While it had been clear for a while that Fournette and the Jaguars weren't exactly on good terms, many have asked the obvious question in the wake of the former LSU star's abrupt departure: Why didn't Jacksonville at least trade him? And the answer, according to coach Doug Marrone, is simple: Nobody wanted him.

"We exhausted all trade opportunities," Marrone told reporters Monday, per NFL.com. "We weren't able to get anything there, so I just felt that now we can work on the team and the plan and get ourselves ready for the season ... My question was, 'Can we get any value?' And we couldn't get any. Fifth, sixth, we couldn't get anything."

That's not necessarily a surprise considering the Jags had reportedly been dangling Fournette in trade talks as early as April. In other words, if the rest of the NFL assumed the 25-year-old would not be long for Jacksonville, why would anyone have rushed to trade for him? The former first-rounder is both young and fresh off a bounce-back season in which he totaled more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage, but he's also a running back with an injury history and soon-to-be expiring contract.

There's also the fact that the rest of the NFL has essentially been able to telegraph the Jags' recent personnel moves based on the team's high-profile player relationships. All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, for example, orchestrated a trade out of town during the 2019 season; Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue just this weekend got his longstanding wish of a trade elsewhere; and Fournette had a documented history of both publicly and privately clashing with the organization.

Fournette could have his own new home soon. The running back will officially hit waivers on Monday afternoon.