Doug Marrone reportedly has a good chance to remain as Jacksonville's head coach in 2020

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with Executive Vice President Tom Coughlin Dec. 18 but that may be the extent of changes. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport acknowledges that there is 'a good chance' head coach Doug Marrone and General Manager David Caldwell are retained for the 2020 season.

After serving as head coach of the Buffalo Bills for two seasons, Marrone was hired by Jacksonville to serve as assistant head coach and offensive line coach on Gus Bradley's staff. He was elevated to interim head coach in 2016 and was named the full-time head coach in 2017. Over the past three years, the 55 year old from the Bronx has accumulated a 22-27 record. In his first season, the team went 10-6 during the regular season before appearing in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots. The Jaguars fought hard, had a few bad breaks and lost 24-20. Since then, the organization has had a lot of issues.

The NFL Player's Association won two grievances against the organization in 2019: one for running back Leonard Fournette losing $99,000 for being benched when healthy and another lucrative sum for fining Dante Fowler Jr. for not taking part in voluntary activities. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey asked for and was granted a trade after the team had already parted with Fowler and former quarterback Blake Bortles.

Caldwell spent 2008-12 serving as Director of college scouting and Director of player personnel with the Atlanta Falcons. He was named to his current role in 2013.

It has been a rocky 2019 campaign for the Jaguars. They paid veteran quarterback Nick Foles a hefty sum in free agency but he was injured in Week 1. Rookie Gardner Minshew set the NFL world ablaze with his big personality and on-field success only to lose the starting job upon Foles' return. It was short-lived, however. Jacksonville plans to start the rookie for the rest of the season. The team has lost five of their most recent six games.

The Jaguars currently holds the No. 8 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft with games remaining against the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts.