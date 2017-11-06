Doug Marrone says he's not worried about Leonard Fournette's professionalism

Fournette was de-activated Sunday for violating a team rule but his coach says he'll play in Week 10

One of the biggest shocks of Week 9 came when the Jacksonville Jaguars declared star rookie running back Leonard Fournette inactive for the game shortly before kickoff. Jags coach Doug Marrone said Fournette had violated a team rule, and it was later reported that Fournette had missed the team photo, among other team events. 

The Jaguars still came away with a win over the Bengals while splitting the backfield touches mostly between Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, but they'll need Fournette in the backfield if they're going to compete the rest of the way. Lucky for them, it sounds like this Fournette absence was just as one-week thing. 

Here's Marrone after the game, per John Oehser of the team's official website. 

The Jaguars are now 5-3 and tied with the Titans atop the AFC South, though they are currently behind by virtue of having lost to Tennessee earlier this season. They have one of the easier remaining schedules in all of football right now, as only two of their final eight opponents (Seahawks, Titans) are currently above .500. With Fournette leading the offense and what is currently one of the handful of best defenses in football, things are looking up for the Jags, who are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2007. 

