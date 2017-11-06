Doug Marrone says he's not worried about Leonard Fournette's professionalism

One of the biggest shocks of Week 9 came when the Jacksonville Jaguars declared star rookie running back Leonard Fournette inactive for the game shortly before kickoff. Jags coach Doug Marrone said Fournette had violated a team rule, and it was later reported that Fournette had missed the team photo, among other team events.

The Jaguars still came away with a win over the Bengals while splitting the backfield touches mostly between Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, but they'll need Fournette in the backfield if they're going to compete the rest of the way. Lucky for them, it sounds like this Fournette absence was just as one-week thing.

Here's Marrone after the game, per John Oehser of the team's official website.

6.Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on RB Leonard Fournette: “It’s between the player and myself and we handle it internally..." — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) November 6, 2017

7.Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on whether he is concerned about RB Leonard Fournette’s professionalism moving forward: “No." — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) November 6, 2017

8.Jaguars HC Doug Marrone said he expects RB Leonard Fournette to play next Sunday versus Los Angeles Chargers... — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) November 6, 2017

The Jaguars are now 5-3 and tied with the Titans atop the AFC South, though they are currently behind by virtue of having lost to Tennessee earlier this season. They have one of the easier remaining schedules in all of football right now, as only two of their final eight opponents (Seahawks, Titans) are currently above .500. With Fournette leading the offense and what is currently one of the handful of best defenses in football, things are looking up for the Jags, who are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2007.