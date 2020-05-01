Doug Marrone says Jaguars may explore signing a veteran QB, but Gardner Minshew is 'no doubt' his quarterback

While reiterating that Gardner Minshew is "no doubt" his quarterback heading into the 2020 season, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is not ruling out signing a veteran quarterback. Marrone, during an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," discussed the team's current quarterback position as well as the possibility of the Jaguars signing a veteran quarterback. Earlier this week, a report surfaced suggesting the Jaguars and New England Patriots are interested in signing recently-released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

"We're still looking to make sure were upgraded at each position," Marrone said, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "There are some veterans out there that we might look at to bring in, along with the young guys we have."

The Jaguars' current quarterback room consists of Minshew, veteran backup Josh Dobbs, and rookie Jake Luton, a sixth-round pick who threw 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions during his final season at Oregon State. The Jaguars traded veteran Nick Foles to the Bears earlier this offseason in exchange for the 140th pick in the draft. Jacksonville used the draft pick to select former Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman.

Cam Newton, a former league MVP, is still on the open market, along with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco. And of course, the Jaguars have reportedly already expressed interest in signing Dalton. Adding to the Jaguars' reported interest in Dalton is the fact that Jay Gruden, Jacksonville's new offensive coordinator, was Dalton's first NFL offensive coordinator in Cincinnati from 2011-13. In that time, Dalton owned a 30-18 record as the starter and completed nearly 61% of his passes. During their final year together in 2013, Dalton had a career-high 4,293 yards passing to go along with a career-best 33 touchdown passes. The Bengals also went 11-5 and won the AFC North.

Even if the Jaguars sign Dalton or another veteran quarterback, it appears that the team's starting quarterback position is Minshew's job to lose. While he struggled with his consistency last season, Minshew performer well during his rookie season, throwing 21 touchdowns against just six interceptions while winning half of his 12 starts.

During the draft, the Jaguars did their part to set up the quarterback position up for success in 2020 after selecting receivers Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson along with tight end Tyler Davis. The trio will look to help a Jaguars offense that finished 21st in scoring, 26th in third down efficiency and 31st in red zone efficiency in 2019.