Former Buccaneers All-Pro running back and Boise State star Doug Martin has died at age 36, his family confirmed. The former first-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2012 NFL Draft played seven seasons in the pros prior to his career ending after a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders.

Oakland police said Monday that Martin "was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland," and that "while responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive."

"Paramedics responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported Martin to a local hospital, where he later died," the Oakland PD statement continued. "Since Saturday, OPD has been in contact with Martin's family. The family has requested privacy as they grieve this tragic loss. No additional details are being released at this time, as this remains an ongoing investigation."

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Martin rushed for 1,454 yards as a rookie in 2012 before playing in only 17 games over his next two years with the Buccaneers. Martin's resurgence was notable in 2015 when he posted an All-Pro and Pro Bowl season in which he rushed for 1,402 yards.

That offseason, Tampa Bay signed Martin to a five-year, $35 million contract extension. Martin struggled thereafter for the NFC South franchise, including a suspension for violation of the league's substance abuse policy that caused him to miss multiple games at the end of the year.

The suspension came amid Martin being benched while the Buccaneers were making a playoff push during the 2016 season. The Buccaneers released Martin after the 2017 season and he later signed with the Raiders to back up Marshawn Lynch.

Known for his bruising style at 5-feet-9 and 225 pounds, Martin starred at Boise State and earned the nickname "Muscle Hamster" during his time on the blue turf.

Prior to Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty's career, Martin was considered one of the top ballcarriers in program history after ranking third all-time at the school with 43 rushing touchdowns and 48 total touchdowns, fifth with 3,431 yards and sixth with 617 rushing attempts.