The Doug Pederson era in Philadelphia is over as the Eagles fired their now former head coach on Monday. This decision comes after a 4-11-1 season for Philly, which was the worst mark for the franchise since 2012. The firing also comes just three years removed from the Eagles defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII for the franchise's first Super Bowl title in its history. Pederson is the first head coach to be fired within three years of winning a Super Bowl since the Colts parted ways with Don McCafferty in 1973.

In the aftermath of the firing, Pederson, who was hired to become the club's next head coach back in 2016, released a statement through the team and noted that he'll look back fondly at his time in Philadelphia despite this unceremonious ending for the two sides.

"It's been an absolute honor serving as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. As difficult as it is to say goodbye, I will always look back on my time here with appreciation and respect. "Thank you to Jeffrey Lurie for the opportunity, and to Howie Roseman and Don Smolenski for their partnership and support over the last five seasons. To all of our coaches, players, and staff, thank you for believing in me and allowing me to lead us on this journey. The memories we made here, together, will always have a special place in my heart. "To the City of Philadelphia, thank you for embracing me and this team. I truly appreciate that passion you bring every single day -- at home, on the road, and in the community. No matter what, you were always right there with us. "Although I am disappointed that this chapter of my career has come to an end, I am extremely proud of what we accomplished together. Through all the ups and downs, one thing remained constant about our team -- an unwavering commitment to battle through adversity and to achieve our goals not as individuals, but as a collective unit. There is no better example of that than when we celebrated the first Super Bowl Championship in Eagles history together with our city. That is a memory we will all cherish forever."

In his statement, Eagles owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said that he spent the past few weeks evaluating Philadelphia's season and where he sees the direction of the club going. After sitting down with Pederson to discuss plans going forward, he had the belief that "it is both in our best interests to part ways."

Pederson finishes his tenure with the Eagles with a 42-37-1 recover over five seasons along with that Super Bowl LIII title and two NFC East titles. While the Lombardi Trophy is the crowning jewel on Pederson's résumé, his Eagles went just 22-25-1 over the regular season since willing that title (1-2 in the playoffs), which proved to be his undoing exiting the 2020 season.

From here, Pederson will likely be a hot candidate for the number of head coaching vacancies open across the league. As for the Eagles, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr has a list of 10 candidates that the club could pursue to succeed Pederson as their next head coach.