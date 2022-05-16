Doug Pederson has taken on a huge reclamation project with the Jacksonville Jaguars, part of the reason the job was so intriguing to him in the first place. Pederson changed the Philadelphia Eagles' culture after the Chip Kelly disaster and is once again tasked with getting a franchise on the right track after the nightmare with Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars will be using the 2022 season to grow as a franchise, looking to take a step forward after taking two steps back last year.

"I do believe there has to be some kind of healing with the situation and everything that transpired last year because it's just there's a lack of trust that was broken, I think," Pederson said at Jaguars rookie minicamp Friday. "For me, it's about gaining the trust back and they have to see it through me.

"They have to see the transparency, the honesty. I've always said I'm going to be open with them and I want them to be open with me. It just comes down to communication and having an open line of communication. We've been able to have some conversations that way in team settings and I think the guys have really embraced it and are doing well."

Pederson has brought a professional environment back to Jacksonville, a reputation he developed as a players' coach while in Philadelphia. While Pederson brought professionalism to a locker room, the results also showed on the field. The Eagles went 7-9 in Pederson's first season (the changing culture season) before improving to 13-3 and winning the Super Bowl in year two.

It's unfair for the Jaguars to make such a leap over the next two years, but they certainly can improve upon their 3-14 record from last year. That's the challenge Pederson embraces.

"Our team's really embraced the offseason extremely well and these guys are excited," Pederson said. "There's a lot of energy in the room right now in the building and this is just another sort of element to that with the rookies. It's an exciting time, an exciting time for me and obviously for our organization."