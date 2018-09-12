Doug Pederson confirms Nick Foles will start again, Carson Wentz still not cleared for contact

The Philadelphia Eagles will roll with the Super Bowl-winning backup quarterback once again in Week 2.

At his Wednesday press conference, Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Nick Foles will start under center Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz has still not been cleared for contact, and will remain on the sideline.

#Eagles coach Doug Pederson announces the expected: QB Nick Foles will start this week vs. the #Bucs. Carson Wentz is still not cleared for contact. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2018

Foles -- and by extension the entire Philadelphia offense -- struggled in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. He completed just 19 of 34 passes for 117 yards and an interception. The Atlanta defense is more athletic and has better coverage players than the Buccaneers, however, especially when you consider that the Bucs could be without 2017 first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves, who is taking a visit to Dr. James Andrews this week.

CB Vernon Hargreaves may have a serious shoulder injury and will be examined by Dr. James Andrews Wednesday. No determination will be made until he receives a second opinion from Andrews but it doesn't sound good. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 12, 2018

Foles' pass-catching corps is a bit banged up with Alshon Jeffery still dealing with a shoulder injury and Mack Hollins sidelined as well, but he still has Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz, Mike Wallace, and a group of solid pass-catchers out of the backfield, as well as one of the most creative offensive minds in football calling the plays. While his regular-season performance under Doug Pederson has left something to be desired, he was electric in the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl last season, and seems at least somewhat likely to bounce back against a leaky Tampa defense that gave up 40 points to the Saints last week.

As for Wentz, we still do not yet know when he will return to the field. It's clear that the Eagles are prioritizing his long-term health over their immediate results, and that they are comfortable rolling Foles out there every week until Wentz is fully healthy.