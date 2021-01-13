Four seasons after winning the Super Bowl, Doug Pederson could be out of football entirely -- at least for now. Days after his dismissal from the Philadelphia Eagles, who've begun a search for their third head coach in seven years, Pederson could opt to take a year off from coaching. That's according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who reported Wednesday that the 52-year-old coach "might get intrigued" by another head coaching vacancy but wouldn't necessarily be averse to seeking respite after a "long year" in Philly.

Pederson, of course, is fresh off a 4-11-1 season with the Eagles, who could be headed for a major rebuild after progressively declining in three straight years since their championship season. The recently fired coach has already been linked to the New York Jets as a potential candidate for their opening, but Pederson's own history suggests a year out of the league is very much in the cards. After winning the Super Bowl in 2017, the coach wrote in his own book, "Fearless," that he only anticipated remaining a head coach for another eight to 10 years.

Prior to replacing Chip Kelly as Eagles head coach in 2016, Pederson spent three seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, assisting ex-Eagles coach Andy Reid. He spent four seasons in Philadelphia prior to that, as an offensive quality control coach and quarterbacks coach. His only other head coaching experience came at Calvary Baptist Academy, a private high school in Louisiana, from 2005-2008.