Doug Pederson doesn't feel his offense is 'predictable'

The Philadelphia Eagles pass-run ratio is staggering through the season's first two games.

Philadelphia has thrown the ball 69.4 percent of the time in 2017 compared to 59.44 percent last season. That percentage has resulted in Carson Wentz dropping back 108 times.

With the fourth-highest pass-run ratio in the NFL, the Eagles have shown a sense of predictability. Doug Pederson believes that isn't the case based on the personnel groups they put on the field this season.

"That’s something we look at every single Monday and going into the next week," Pederson said. "Frank (Reich) does a great job with the staff and going through that and when (Brent) Celek is on the field or Zach (Ertz) is on the field or Trey Burton is on the field or Big V (Halapoulivaati Vaitai) is on the field, things of that nature, (Darren) Sproles, all the runners, we make sure that formationally, we're mixing it up, run, pass and screen, play-pass, as well.

"It's something that we look at hard each and every Monday, not only from the first two games combined, but moving forward; that we don't have that many tendencies."

Part of the reason for the insanely-high pass-run ratio is the lack of run game through two weeks. The Eagles are averaging 4.0 yards per carry (12th in the NFL), but their running backs are just averaging 3.15 YPC. Take out Sproles and the number reduces to 2.35.

The running game needs to be better, but so does the unbalanced pass-run ratio. This is what Pederson continues to review with his new-look offense.

"My gut tells me that we're actually -- we're actually on track," Pederson said. "We actually kind of flipped from previous years. Great example was Zach and Sproles on the field at the same time. In our past, it's been heavy pass, and we were actually heavy run. So those are things that we're focusing on.

"And then the next thing you do is you look at formations, where are they formationally lined up? Is Zach attached? Is he detached? Where is Sproles in the formation? Those tendencies we're trying to break as much as we can outside of the normal third-down situation or maybe a two-minute situation.

"We talk run-pass all the time during the game, especially first down, series start and first down earned during the game. And a lot of times, you get into the game and it starts to become situational and things change, as you know, and so -- but yeah, I've got guys in my ear all the time."

